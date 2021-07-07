Diller Village Park prepares for several improvement projects

Exmark’s Senior Financial Planner, Patty Kaufman, said while the grant has gone towards beautification at the Beatrice Community Hospital and the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA’s Capital Campaign project, they prefer to focus on projects affecting kids that Exmark employees can also work on.

“On build day, we will definitely have a crew of Exmark employees over there,” Kaufman said. “That’s really important to us, that we involve our employees just so there’s some ownership there. Beautification is obviously at the core of our mission and vision for the Toro Company and Exmark.”

The park’s final area, the Motion Zone, Roelfs said will be completed in spring or summer of 2022, depending on funding and availability. She said the intention with the Motion Zone is to reconfigure and add on to some of the park’s existing equipment.

Roelfs said some of the new equipment will include a surfer teeter-totter, a double seesaw with a platform in the middle designed for older kids to stand on and balance, resembling surfing. She said there will also be a web climber, a group swing, a climbing wall and a new set of slides on the park’s existing slide structure.