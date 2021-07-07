Diller Village Park prepares for several improvement projects

“More Fun Coming to the Park” a large sign promises as people enter the Village Park at 300 Commercial St. in Diller.
That commitment may be an understatement, as the park is in the middle of extensive renovations to provide access and enjoyment to people of all age groups and physical capabilities.
Recently, volunteers installed a Tot Zone near the park’s restrooms and parking lot. The zone features equipment looking like brightly colored flowers and butterflies, and a large jungle gym resembling a bulldozer that toddlers and infants can climb, slide and play on.
Newly installed lighting allows safe activity in the park after dusk, and Wi-Fi equipment has been added to provide internet access to park guests.
In July, Diller-Odell students are scheduled to help install four new backboards, two basketball standards, fencing supplies and paint to renovate the park’s basketball court. The renovation was funded through a $1,500 Round Up grant through Norris Public Power.
Beth Roelfs, a member of Diller’s Park Improvement Committee, said they’ve been working with playground equipment supplier Fry and Associates for over a year to plan and redesign the park based on community input.
“We visited with kids, we visited with families, parents of different age group children and had them give us feedback on the kinds of activities they would like for their kids or that the students would like,” Roelfs explained. “So that’s how we’ve designed all three zones that we’ll be doing. The Tot Zone, and then the Spin Zone will be the next one.”
As the name implies, Roelfs said the Spin Zone will have several pieces of equipment that children can spin on or in.
One piece of equipment that Roelfs referred to as a cocoon spinner resembles a hollow sphere with a place for kids to sit, and hand holds that a person can use while running to spin the kids inside the cocoon.
“The two items we have in the spin zone are both accessible to individuals with special needs, and the cocoon spinner is especially nice for individuals who may be on the autism spectrum or with an anxiety disorder, where loud sounds and sensory things are a little more difficult for them,” Roelfs said. “It gives them a more enclosed space to enjoy. And then the other spinner is going to be accessible for individuals with physical disabilities, those needing a wheelchair and so forth. So there is a transfer station where an individual could move easily from a wheelchair to this piece of equipment.”
Roelfs explained that the ground of the Spin Zone will be made of a recycled tire material, and will be flat to allow for wheelchairs or strollers, allowing for inclusive play. She said the Spin Zone is being funded through a $25,000 Big Rock Grant from the Exmark Manufacturing Company, and is scheduled to be installed in October.
The “Big Rock” project was founded in 2007 to preserve and beautify outdoor landscapes that are in need of additional resources. Since then, Exmark has contributed both financially and volunteers to complete 14 projects within a 30-mile radius of Beatrice, Nebraska.
Exmark’s Senior Financial Planner, Patty Kaufman, said while the grant has gone towards beautification at the Beatrice Community Hospital and the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA’s Capital Campaign project, they prefer to focus on projects affecting kids that Exmark employees can also work on.
“On build day, we will definitely have a crew of Exmark employees over there,” Kaufman said. “That’s really important to us, that we involve our employees just so there’s some ownership there. Beautification is obviously at the core of our mission and vision for the Toro Company and Exmark.”
The park’s final area, the Motion Zone, Roelfs said will be completed in spring or summer of 2022, depending on funding and availability. She said the intention with the Motion Zone is to reconfigure and add on to some of the park’s existing equipment.
Roelfs said some of the new equipment will include a surfer teeter-totter, a double seesaw with a platform in the middle designed for older kids to stand on and balance, resembling surfing. She said there will also be a web climber, a group swing, a climbing wall and a new set of slides on the park’s existing slide structure.
“And we have some pieces of equipment right now that are in the Motion Zone that we’re going to pull out, because the other part of the project is we’re going to put a six-foot wide walking path totally around the park,” Roelfs said. “Our intent is to take some of the equipment that’s more adult-appropriate, and move those as exercise stations along the walking trail, along with four memory benches that have been donated by families in honor of loved ones who have passed away.”
Roelfs said due to the Exmark grant, funds from the Diller Community Foundation previously slated for the Spin Zone are now being used to start the new walking path. She said the intent for all of these renovations is to meet the needs of Diller families and guests both now and in the future.
“We want to provide what young families desire, which is safe and engaging play areas for their children. And for families, it’s a space where people can share activities…We want to be a choice for families as they are considering the many great communities in Southeast Nebraska,” Roelfs said.
Donations towards the project can be addressed to the Diller Community Foundation Fund at P.O. Box 14 Diller, NE 68342. More information can be found at nebcommfound.org/give/diller-community-foundation-fund/