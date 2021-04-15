Direct Primary Care practice opens in Beatrice

“He’s always been real good about educating us past what we went in there for. ‘How is your exercise program? How are you eating? Are you experiencing any of this or that?’ So he’s just a really, really good guy to learn about yourself and take care of yourself…We both got COVID around the first of March, and he coached us through that. He even made a house call one Saturday afternoon, which was very nice,” Workman said.

“The other thing that we try to do is have less expensive care for lab testing and medications,” Havekost said. “Some people are on generic medications, and we can get those very inexpensively for them. Some people, we can’t beat the price that they have, but many of them we can. And the laboratory testing is a very, very big thing that we are able to help people with care. An example is a blood count or a CBC. In our office, that costs $5. A PSA for a guy looking for screening for prostate cancer is $5. Comprehensive metabolic panel is $5. And most of these, we’ve looked, people brought in bills that they had gotten care other places, and for 13 tests it was in the $1,200 range for those 13 tests. We figured out in our office it would’ve been $85. So just really helping them so they know the price.”