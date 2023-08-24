Main Street Beatrice will begin searching for a new leader following an announcement that the organization’s executive director is leaving the position.

Michael Sothan is leaving his role at Main Street Beatrice, where he’s been for 10 years, after accepting a new position with History Nebraska. Main Street Beatrice is an organization that works to enhance and promote the downtown district.

"My time with Main Street Beatrice has been amazing,” Sothan said in a statement. “ I have a deep passion for this community and the work of Main Street Beatrice. The recent success of this downtown has been inspiring, we have seen a net gain of more than 30 businesses and have seen many improvements to downtown totaling more than $13 million invested in the last five years. Positive change is happening.

“It's the people I will miss the most, they make this community great and have been the ones who have made progress happen… There are challenges before us and mixed opinions on how to solve some of our issues. I feel Beatrice can accomplish a lot, it is already doing so.”

The Main Street Beatrice Board is beginning the process of hiring a new executive director.

"We will miss Michael's leadership as well as his passion for Beatrice and the downtown," said Jacob May, President of Main Street Beatrice Board of Directors. “Michael has served as the executive director for the last 10 years and has worked relentlessly during his tenure. Without Michael's dedication and leadership, Main Street Beatrice would not have been the success that it is today. He is our longest-serving executive director and has been instrumental in the growth over that period of time. He is leaving a positive impact not only on the Main Street organization but also on our community.”

With a team of two, the executive director organizes a variety of tasks ranging from fundraising to community engagement Over the next month, Main Street Beatrice will review and select a candidate to lead the organization.

Sothan will stay on through the end of September to assist Main Street Beatrice and help ensure a smooth transition.