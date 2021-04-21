Disc golf tournament planned at Chautauqua Park this weekend

Local athletes are getting their throwing arms ready, because the Big Blue Shindig disc golf tournament is returning to Chautauqua Park this Sunday.
Over 100 competitors of varying skill levels have registered to participate in the two round, 20-hole layout event, which is hosted by Disc Gauntlet.
“Disc golf tournaments down there in Beatrice have been running for, to my understanding, as long as the course has been put in. The group I’ve been working with, Disc Gauntlet, this will be our third year running the Big Blue Shindig,” Jake Hedden, the tournament’s director, said. “Beatrice is one of those hidden gems as far as disc golf courses go in Nebraska. It’s got arguably one of the best front nines in the state, and people just love going to that course. There’s a lot of Lincoln folks who would prefer to go play down there, just because it’s such a great course, great layout, super scenic. There’s a lot of really fun shots.”
Hedden said the disc golf course is long for a tournament layout, at 8,500 feet, so the event is really emphasizing the “big” in Big Blue. He said there will be two rounds with a mid-day lunch break and an ending awards and payouts.
“We’re full right now with registration, but disc golf is just a game for really anybody,” Hedden said. “You get a Frisbee or two and just go out and play, and it’s great at local parks where you can just walk on and play more of a casual round.”
Hedden said spectators are welcomed to come see what disc golf is about. He said all attendees are being told to respect local health measures regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing.
“It’s really great that we’re outside, so it kind of alleviates some of the stress with that stuff, but because this is an all-ages type of sport, we want to be very mindful of safety precautions with some of our higher-risk individuals…Other than that, its sanctioned rounds, so people are going to be taking it serious because they’re playing for a player rating and playing for prizes. So it is a serious event in that sense. People are more than welcome to come out and watch, just be mindful that it is something these guys take real serious,” Hedden said.
Players are asked to check-in between 7-7:45a.m., with the first round starting at 9a.m., the second round tentatively scheduled for 1:45p.m. and ending awards and payouts at 5:15p.m.