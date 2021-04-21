Disc golf tournament planned at Chautauqua Park this weekend

Local athletes are getting their throwing arms ready, because the Big Blue Shindig disc golf tournament is returning to Chautauqua Park this Sunday.

Over 100 competitors of varying skill levels have registered to participate in the two round, 20-hole layout event, which is hosted by Disc Gauntlet.

“Disc golf tournaments down there in Beatrice have been running for, to my understanding, as long as the course has been put in. The group I’ve been working with, Disc Gauntlet, this will be our third year running the Big Blue Shindig,” Jake Hedden, the tournament’s director, said. “Beatrice is one of those hidden gems as far as disc golf courses go in Nebraska. It’s got arguably one of the best front nines in the state, and people just love going to that course. There’s a lot of Lincoln folks who would prefer to go play down there, just because it’s such a great course, great layout, super scenic. There’s a lot of really fun shots.”

Hedden said the disc golf course is long for a tournament layout, at 8,500 feet, so the event is really emphasizing the “big” in Big Blue. He said there will be two rounds with a mid-day lunch break and an ending awards and payouts.