Displays denouncing the president at Gage County Fair raise concerns

The Eve of Destruction at the Gage County Fair is an annual tradition that draws large crowds to the fairgrounds and is the highest-attended event during the fair, but it's potentially destructive language that has some people concerned following the event.

The Eve of Destruction, which featured a rollover contest and trailer races on July 30, prompted an outcry from some attendees concerned with the content displayed on some of the vehicles.

Specifically, some of the vehicles displayed flags and were spray painted with slogans and obscenities denouncing President Joe Biden in front of thousands in attendance.

During Wednesday’s meeting of the Gage County Board of Supervisors, Dave Anderson, Chairman of the Gage County Democrats, discussed the issue with the board.

“As community members, tax payers, parents, grandparents and Democrats, we were appalled that such a large, prominent, vulgar, totally inappropriate display would be allowed at a family friendly venue, especially since 4-H youth were given free passes to the event,” he said. “One would hope the Ag Society and Fair Board would not accept or condone the cultural and moral depravity of moral discourse that is being forced upon us by certain political groups, even in our own county.”

Don Esau, President of the Gage County Ag Society, said the board is aware of the concerns, and it is something the board will discuss in the future.

“It’s something that I feel as a board we were not prepared for,” he said. “Looking back, we should have been. I guess we were very disappointed and will do everything in our power to not let it happen again.”

Anderson said there was a similar situation during the Diller Picnic event where a banner was displayed on a semi truck, and organizers of that event took action.

“Complaints were held as this vehicle was being staged in line and authorities or the overseeing supervisors of the parade were notified and the disgusting banner was removed from that vehicle before the entry was allowed to pass through the parade,” Anderson said.

Anderson brought the issue up during the public forum of the meeting, where the County Board does not engage in conversation or take action.