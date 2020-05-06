District 2 Republican candidates hold forum call

As the primary election nears on May 12, Project Spare Gage held a candidate forum by conference call for the community to hear opinions of those seeking the Gage County Board of Supervisors position.
The first segment was held Tuesday evening between Linda D’Andrea-Thomsen and Emily Rohe Haxby, the Republican candidates for District 2, which covers townships Clatonia, Grant, Holt, Blakely, Midland and north Lincoln. The primary election in District 2 will determine which candidate will advance to the general election in November to face democratic candidate, Monte Murkle. Matt Bauman did not file for reelection.
Both candidates are long-term residents of Gage County.
Linda D’Andrea-Thomsen said she currently lives northeast of Beatrice. She has run daycare centers in Beatrice, Tecumseh and Wymore, and currently runs D'Andrea Realty.
D’Andrea-Thomsen has been on the county board previously, and if elected she’d like to “do an even better, more detailed job” with the position.
Emily Haxby said she grew up on a farm near Clatonia, and that her family continues to work in farming and livestock. She said she thinks she has good roots in the community, as well as fresh, new ideas to bring to the county board.
“My goal would be being able to represent my friends and neighbors, and listening to their concerns and perspectives,” Haxby said.
The first topic for discussion referred to the county’s budget, taxes and equalization among townships.
D’Andrea-Thomsen mentioned being frugal with some projects, but that it was hard to get into specifics without knowing the board’s current budget. She mentioned that individuals can have their properties assessed to help with taxes and equalization.
Haxby agreed with D’Andrea-Thomsen’s comments about equalization, and said that the board needs to look at ways to cut spending.
“We can’t solve problems by raising taxes…We could potentially look at different sources for materials to keep the costs down, or maybe look at outsourcing or collaborating with other counties or municipalities on some costs in order to be more efficient,” Haxby said.
Both constituents were also questioned about the Beatrice 6 judgment, and if they have ideas to decrease the amount Gage County owes.
“That’s been worked on and talked about. It’s almost a beaten horse. I hate to say that, but I don’t know what we can do to change anything that’s already been done,” D’Andrea-Thomsen said.
Haxby said that the board is currently working on getting payment assistance from the state, and that the county will “just need to keep looking at different options and making payments.”
To help reduce crime and the number of inmates at the Gage County Jail, D’Andrea-Thomsen suggested a lighter sentence for first offenses, with a harsher punishment if they offend again. Haxby said it’s difficult to control crime rates and sentence lengths, instead suggesting collaborating with another county while keeping cost effectiveness in mind.
The two made similar comments about wind and solar power as well as hemp production in Gage County, in that they’d like to discuss the pros and cons with potential producers, as well as their neighbors and how they would be affected. They also both stressed wanting to focus on improving roads if elected.
They were also questioned about COVID-19 and what measures they wish to see, specifically regarding reopening the Gage County Courthouse.
D’Andrea-Thomsen was in favor of opening the courthouse, and wanted to require that people wear masks.
“There’s a lot of things that do need to get done…I would rather do that unless someone says the masks aren’t working,” D’Andrea-Thomsen said.
“I think that the decision to tighten regulations is best left to the Beatrice mayor, Stan Wirth, and the City of Beatrice, because they have the authority over the most population-dense part of the county,” Haxby said. “If Beatrice starts in that direction, then the county may certainly adopt some of those measures.”
