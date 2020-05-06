District 2 Republican candidates hold forum call

The first topic for discussion referred to the county’s budget, taxes and equalization among townships.

D’Andrea-Thomsen mentioned being frugal with some projects, but that it was hard to get into specifics without knowing the board’s current budget. She mentioned that individuals can have their properties assessed to help with taxes and equalization.

Haxby agreed with D’Andrea-Thomsen’s comments about equalization, and said that the board needs to look at ways to cut spending.

“We can’t solve problems by raising taxes…We could potentially look at different sources for materials to keep the costs down, or maybe look at outsourcing or collaborating with other counties or municipalities on some costs in order to be more efficient,” Haxby said.

Both constituents were also questioned about the Beatrice 6 judgment, and if they have ideas to decrease the amount Gage County owes.

“That’s been worked on and talked about. It’s almost a beaten horse. I hate to say that, but I don’t know what we can do to change anything that’s already been done,” D’Andrea-Thomsen said.