District 30 senator shares hopes for session

The 2021 session is underway for the Nebraska Legislature, and District 30 senator Myron Dorn is eager to get to work.
Dorn, from Adams, was first elected to the legislature in 2018, though this is expected to be a unique year for senators as precautions have been put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“There’s been a lot of discussion among different senators about what the session might look like with the COVID issue we’re facing,” Dorn said. “We’re excited to get going and excited to be able to safely hold a session. A lot of work was put in to make sure we can function safely with COVID concerns. The two things we have to do are approve a budget and approve the redistricting this year. It’s not like we can wait, we don’t get that opportunity.”
Plexiglass dividers are in place, fewer people are allowed in rooms for hearings and senators have been asked to limit the number of bills they introduce in attempt to keep people safe.
While senators are still introducing bills this week, Dorn, who serves on the appropriations committee, said the committee is already getting started.
“There are a lot of things we can start working on without waiting for bills to be introduced,” he said. “We’ll be working on the budget. That was the committee I hoped to get on when I ran and things just fell in place. I enjoy that committee very much and looking at where all the different funding goes, how it affects different agencies, different programs and making sure we are very responsible for the dollars that we do spend. The last two-year budget we were at a 3% growth in spending and it looks like we’re going to do everything we can to stay at that level again to hold spending in line.”
Dorn has introduced four bills, with plans to introduce two more this session.
His priority bill, LB103, once again would provide state funds to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill would apply to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but is driven by hopes the state will pay a portion of the $28.1 million federal judgement against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case.
“It has to have the guidelines in there that we can’t ask specifically for funding for Gage County,” Dorn explained. “It has the guidelines that it has to be a judgment over $25 million, it has to be a judgment greater than 20% of their budget and things like that. There are those things so it would be available to any county that would meet those qualifications with a judgment.”
Similar bills have failed to gain traction in the past, but Dorn, who was the chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors before behind elected to the legislature, said it helps that the county settled with insurance carriers last year.
“When I was on the County Board, we heard numerous times that funding from the state would not be looked at until all legal aspects are done,” Dorn said. “The insurance part got settled last year so that was the last of the legal avenues that could be gone after. I just decided to ask for $2 million for each of the next two years in funding from general appropriations to pay off that judgment quicker.”
It was announced in December that Gage County had paid $14,936,402.15 to the Beatrice 6, roughly half of the judgment.
The judgment is being paid through property tax funds, as well as an additional countywide sales tax that went into effect last year year and the settlement that was reached with the county’s insurance carriers in the case.
In August, Gage County reached a settlement with insurance companies including Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), Employers Mutual Casualty (EMC) and four excess insurance carriers for settlements.
Under the agreement, Gage County received a total of $5.98 million from the carriers to put toward the judgment.
The sales tax was the result of a previous bill Dorn introduced.
“When we went through that process and property taxes would have paid for all of it, that seemed like a long time,” Dorn said. “It was roughly eight years. I’m very thankful that we had strong support from senators and were able to pass the sales tax bill. My understanding is that definitely is coming in stronger than projected. That will help. One of the most positive things was the insurance settlement.”
The Beatrice 6, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Kathleen Gonzalez, Debra Shelden and the estate of Joseph White, were convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment.
They were arrested in March and April 1989 and ultimately spent a combined 75 years in prison until DNA evidence showed another man had committed the crime. In 2016, a federal jury awarded the six a combined $28.1 million.
The other three bills Dorn has introduced as of Monday include LB41 to change provisions related to payments for townships, LB42 to provide transfers to the Hall of Fame Trust Fund and LB102 to transfer duties of district court clerks to clerk magistrates.