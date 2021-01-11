District 30 senator shares hopes for session

The 2021 session is underway for the Nebraska Legislature, and District 30 senator Myron Dorn is eager to get to work.

Dorn, from Adams, was first elected to the legislature in 2018, though this is expected to be a unique year for senators as precautions have been put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“There’s been a lot of discussion among different senators about what the session might look like with the COVID issue we’re facing,” Dorn said. “We’re excited to get going and excited to be able to safely hold a session. A lot of work was put in to make sure we can function safely with COVID concerns. The two things we have to do are approve a budget and approve the redistricting this year. It’s not like we can wait, we don’t get that opportunity.”

Plexiglass dividers are in place, fewer people are allowed in rooms for hearings and senators have been asked to limit the number of bills they introduce in attempt to keep people safe.

While senators are still introducing bills this week, Dorn, who serves on the appropriations committee, said the committee is already getting started.