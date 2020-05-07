District 6 Democrats hold forum call

Schuller said he is reluctant to make masks mandatory for everyone, but that it could be enforced at the courthouse along with social distancing and added cleaning measures to allow operations to continue.

“I believe that Governor [Pete] Ricketts has taken a good approach. He doesn’t want to force anybody to do anything, and I would prefer not to either, but I do believe in wearing the masks.”

Hill said like other businesses, the courthouse has taken lengths to remain open and is open by appointment. He said further measures are up to Governor Ricketts and Public Health Solutions, but that the board can recommend actions.

“The more people need to get back to work - without increasing the risk of raising the infection rates - the better off we are,” Hill said.

They were also questioned on how to reduce the number of inmates in the Gage County Jail.

Hill noted that likely due to effects of COVID-19, the number of inmates are currently down.