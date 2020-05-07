District 6 Democrats hold forum call

As the May 12 primary election nears, Project Spare Gage held a candidate forum by conference call for those seeking the Gage County Board of Supervisors position.
The second segment was held Tuesday evening between Don Schuller and John Hill, the Democratic candidates for District 6, which covers townships Barneston, Liberty, Blue Springs, Wymore, Island Grove, Rockford, Sherman, and South Logan. No Republican candidates have filed for the position.
John Hill has held the position since 2012. He is also on the Blue Valley Community Action and Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging boards, among other things, and said he enjoys periodically attending city council and town hall meetings in southeast Gage County towns.
Don Schuller said he is actively farming on the farm where he was raised and spent his entire career working in Gage County, largely working as a civil engineering technician for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Schuller said he also organized the Gage Taxpayers organization in 2016 to keep taxpayers informed on property tax relief, and has previously run for the District 30 state senator position in 2018 election.
“I have a strong sense of responsibility to the people of Gage County…I want to be on the inside, involved with the decisions. I do not have a personal agenda. I am interested in all aspects of county issues, most importantly prioritizing how taxpayers’ money is spent,” Schuller said.
The candidates first discussed the structure of county board meetings, and whether there should be any changes. They both voiced that board members should be non-partisan, but did not have a definitive opinion on moving the meetings to the evening.
Hill noted that evening meetings may inconvenience employees scheduled to speak at said meetings, while Schuller mentioned that meetings should be more available to the public, especially when “big issues” are being discussed.
The Beatrice 6 judgment was brought up when discussing decreasing the county’s budget and spending.
Schuller said the judgment needs to be paid off as quickly as possible to reduce the amount of interest, and that he is an advocate for the state assisting in paying.
“As far as how to reduce our taxes, that is something that would take me some time on the board in order to assess and prioritize,” Schuller said. “We need to be frugal, yet we need to maintain our infrastructure and the essentials of the county business.”
Hill said attorneys were hired to seek insurance for the judgment, and that the board is currently pursuing having the state help pay.
“As far as reducing expenses, our average budget has only went up about 2% a year in seven years…So in effect, we have reduced some things, but it’s hard to go negative as far as a dollar amount,” Hill said.
Both candidates said if elected, they’d like to focus on projects repairing county roads and bridges. They also made similar comments about wind and solar energy as well as hemp production in the county.
Hill said research and discussions should be held, production needs to account for neighbor’s concerns, that plans should be created to protect the producers’ heirs, and that a Wind Association should be formed similar to in Saline County.
“It may have delayed their projects for a few years, but when they got a project it was a better project that treated everybody in the area more fairly…At some point in time, it will become obsolete, and we do not need that issue. You can look at it as Beatrice and the Dempster building,” Hill said.
Schuller said it’s a “fine line” between what the county, state and federal government should restrict or allow, and what individual land owners should be in charge of themselves.
“I do prefer solar energy, mostly because of the low profile,” Schuller said. “It takes up more land area, but decommissioning I don’t think would be as big of an issue. It seems simpler, but then again there’s other factors to consider.”
The candidates were also questioned on what actions they’d enforce in Gage County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether the Gage County Courthouse should reopen.
Schuller said he is reluctant to make masks mandatory for everyone, but that it could be enforced at the courthouse along with social distancing and added cleaning measures to allow operations to continue.
“I believe that Governor [Pete] Ricketts has taken a good approach. He doesn’t want to force anybody to do anything, and I would prefer not to either, but I do believe in wearing the masks.”
Hill said like other businesses, the courthouse has taken lengths to remain open and is open by appointment. He said further measures are up to Governor Ricketts and Public Health Solutions, but that the board can recommend actions.
“The more people need to get back to work - without increasing the risk of raising the infection rates - the better off we are,” Hill said.
They were also questioned on how to reduce the number of inmates in the Gage County Jail.
Hill noted that likely due to effects of COVID-19, the number of inmates are currently down.
“That’s on the court side of it, to keep [people] out of jail for non-violent offenses, let them bond out, I think it’s certainly something that needs to be looked at. COVID-19 might force another look at it. There’s also the Stepping Up Initiative…That is designed to help reduce the number of people in our jail, and to keep them from coming back. Any of those are worthwhile ideas,” Hill said.
Schuller said he agrees with Hill, and that he’s sure there’s been discussions on the topic between the county board, county attorney and Gage County Sherriff, Millard Gustafson.
Both individuals said they are open to hearing the community’s viewpoints and ideas. Hill said he can be contacted at john.hill@gage.nacone.org, and Schuller can be contacted at dcschuller@gmail.com.
