District Court judge receives award

Judge Rick Schreiner of Gage County District Court was presented with the Supreme Court’s highest honor on Oct. 12 during the annual judges’ conference.

Justice William Cassel presented Schreiner with the "Service to the Community Award" on behalf of the chief justice. The award, given annually, recognizes members of the judiciary for meritorious projects and exemplary accomplishments beyond their day-to-day duties as a judge.

Schreiner is honored for his efforts to promote and improve the Nebraska judicial system and the public’s perception of the system.

In June, the State Bar Foundation’s Bench-Media Committee and the Judicial Branch Communications Division released a video of Schreiner where he discusses the responsibilities and limitations of a judge. Schreiner’s message regarding ensuring the judicial system's integrity applies to a broad audience, ranging from students to journalists to professors. The message is shared at judicial meetings, posted on the Judicial Branch Website, and promoted through social media. He has engaged in media-related projects, including rule review and education of attorneys about news cameras in the courtroom.

In addition to the video, Schreiner has also demonstrated service to the community by representing district judges statewide during the first Trial Court Week proclamation signing ceremony highlighting the critical role of trial court judges, court clerks, and court staff. He also chairs the Nebraska District Court Judges Association Bench Book Committee; serves on the Bench Media Committee, the Expanded Media Rules Committee, and the Probation Services Committee.

During the same ceremony, Judge Randin Roland, Cheyenne County Court, received the ‘Improvement of the Judicial System Award’ for promoting judicial efficiency through expanding courtroom technology beginning with the 2020 pandemic.

Schreiner began his judicial career in 2016 as Gage County District Court Judge, first judicial district.

“I just show up every morning and try, the same as all of you," he said. "I appreciate you allowing me to serve and be of service.”