Melanie Stormer moved to Beatrice at the beginning of February to take the chief probation officer position in District 1.

Stormer moved from a community slightly smaller than Beatrice in Illinois.

In 1996 she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work and had done an internship with probation.

“I absolutely fell in love with working in probation,” she said. “It was my very first job out of college.”

Stormer said she has worked in almost every facet of probation including being a juvenile officer, an adult officer, a supervisor, a coordinator for a drug court, and as a chief. She also worked in the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

Prior to moving, she had worked as a national consultant involving the training, education and coaching for officers and justice stakeholders on evidenced-based practices for four years.

Stormer said she felt like it was time to get back into directly working with probation.

“There’s something I have always loved about working with probation and working within the community,” she said.

“I’m just getting to know my team and the structure of probation in Nebraska.”

Stormer said this has been an easy transition for her to make although it had the potential to be more difficult.

“I think I would have been overwhelmed if I had not felt completely supported by every professional that I’ve met,” she said. “It’s been incredible and not something I’ve ever felt in other areas.”

District 1 Probation District includes 10 counties with 41 staff members. There are offices in Beatrice, Falls City, Auburn, Geneva, Wilber and Nebraska City. There are also drug courts in Auburn and Wilber working with Judge Julie Smith and Judge David Bargen.

Stormer said she loves working with her management team.

“I know that I’ve been here a very short time, but when I can observe my team and they are really articulating and supporting the work that we know is going to help make our clients successful. Overall, those success lead to a safer community.”

Stormer said she has had the benefit of seeing probation involved people become resources in the community.

“I just love those success stories and look forward to serving in this community.”