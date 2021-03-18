Documentary looks at Beatrice 6 case

Discover Plus released a new documentary on “The Beatrice Six” this week. In the new documentary, which is currently only available by streaming on Discovery Plus (www.discoveryplus.com), “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison looks at how the brutal 1985 murder of 68-year-old Helen Wilson rocked Beatrice.

The summary of the show reads as follows:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Four years after the murder, six people were convicted of the crime, but one of the six, Joseph White, fought for two decades to overturn his conviction and prove his innocence. When DNA evidence from the crime scene was finally tested, and a new investigation into the murder was opened, the results turned the whole case — and the town — upside down. The other people named in the Beatrice Six are Thomas Winslow, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Debra Shelden, James Dean and Kathy Gonzalez.”

The documentary is 85 minutes long and narrated by Morrison. It includes interviews with Helen Wilson’s family, James Dean, Joseph White’s mother, former Beatrice Police Investigator Tina Vath, former Nebraska Attorney General John Bruning and several others.

The documentary focuses on the investigation leading up to the arrests and wrongful convictions of the Beatrice Six.

To stream the show you must have a subscription to Discovery Plus, which costs $4.99 per month. A seven-day free trial is available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0