Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects who fired gunshots at a Beatrice residence Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, Beatrice police were called to the 400 block of North 13th Street for reports of possible gunshots.

Upon arrival, a press release from the department stated police found several bullet casings in the area and that several of the rounds had hit the front of a house.

No humans were injured and the home was unoccupied at the time, though police said a dog was hit by a round and was later euthanized.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Beatrice Police Department at 402-223-4080 or Crimestoppers at 402-228-4343.