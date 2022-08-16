Dogs, owners enjoy final water park swim of the year

Sanka took his first steps into the Big Blue Water Park pool with caution.

As if lacking balance, the 135-pound Great Dane hunched down and lumbered with halting strides. He shifted the weight of his Dalmatian-colored body to his haunches and slapped the water with his front paws.

The result of a charity auction let Sanka be the first paws in for the 2022 Doggie Dip, but it wouldn’t be until dozens of other dogs joined him that he started having the time of his life.

“They had a fundraising event, and it was actually an auction item to buy for your dog to be the first one in the pool,” Lacey Haughton, Sanka’s owner, said. “I think there may have been better candidates, but he did very well. He loves watching the other dogs. I’m not sure he was born to swim.”

This year, the 8th annual Doggie Dip, hosted by the Beatrice Humane Society, brought dozens of dogs of all shapes, ages and sizes to the Big Blue Water Park on Tuesday, August 16. The evening allowed dogs to romp inside and around the pool. A trail of fur followed the Labradors, Retrievers, Shepherds and more as the water park celebrated its final night of the summer season.

Beatrice Humane Society Executive Director Carlee Fiddes and other staff members welcomed folks carrying leashes, tugged on by smiling dogs.

“I think it was primarily started just as a fundraiser,” Fiddes said. “And it’s really just blossomed into this fantastically fun community event where the dogs get to cut it loose for the day. It’s a great way for us to see some of the dogs we’ve adopted out and some of the dogs we’ve helped here in our community in a low stress way. It’s just so much fun.”

The event lasted two hours and asked a $10 donation for each participating pet.

“This event brought in $1,500 last year, and we expect about the same from this year,” Fiddes said. “That allows us to put the money back to our shelter for the animals that don’t have homes yet.”

The first hour was geared toward bigger, more energetic dogs. The second hour gave space to smaller and older dogs.

“I think it’s a great way to promote the Humane Society here in town,” Haughton said. “I know that maybe people don’t understand the immense work they do, so it’s a great way to support them and promote them. It gets people involved with volunteering and just gets their name out there. And it’s just a great community event… It’s a great way for dogs to socialize. There’s really no other event like this.”