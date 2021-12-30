New Year’s Eve promises a night of parties and bar crawls, but those don’t have to end with DUIs. Yellow Cab of Beatrice will offer free rides until 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, as it does throughout the year, as part of its voucher program.

Melissa Snyder, co-owner of Yellow Cab of Beatrice, started offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve even before the voucher program came into place a couple of years ago.

“It’s a safe way to get people home,” Snyder said. “It’s to help the public and keep roads safe.”

Officer Ethan Jordan of the Beatrice Police Department approached Snyder with the voucher idea, and the Gage County Multiple Agencies Partnering for Success (MAPS) Coalition sponsors the service. Now, the voucher program runs throughout the year, with vouchers available at Beatrice bars.

BPD Captain Dan Moss said the police department has noticed an increase of cars in the parking lot the morning after holiday bar crawls, meaning drivers likely used the taxi service. Moss said the voucher program has also probably helped decrease the number of DUI arrests in Beatrice. In the past four years, annual DUI arrests ranged between 70 and 90, with 88 in 2020. This year, Moss said there have been just 59.

“I think the voucher certainly helps,” Moss said. “There’s so much that goes into that … but it’s probably had an impact on the numbers. We know those vouchers are being used.”

Yellow Cab’s motto is “Don’t Drink and Drive; Drink and Ride.” Snyder said Yellow Cab usually brings 20 to 30 people home for the holiday and said she hopes, with it being free, more people utilize it.

Moss said he wants everyone to be mindful of their ability to drive going into the holiday celebration.

“One thing we want people to know about the voucher is that you don’t have to be at a bar to use it,” Moss said. “You can be at someone’s home and you’re just not feeling good enough to drive. You don’t even have to be drunk. If you think you’re too high to drive, you can use the voucher... We just don’t want you driving impaired.”

Moss said concerned community members can acquire a voucher at a bar or by contacting the police department. He said officers could drive the voucher out to them.

During the week, Yellow Cab of Beatrice runs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, the business runs till 2 a.m. You can contact Yellow Cab using the phone number 402-806-2727.

