Downtown Beatrice experiences brief power outage

Traffic lights were out of order for a brief period of time Tuesday morning as a power outage was experienced in downtown Beatrice. 

A nine minute power outage in downtown Beatrice caused darkened windows and dysfunctional street lights on Tuesday morning.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said a crew under City Electric Superintendent Pat Feist rapidly responded to the outage, which affected 972 customers.

Tempelmeyer said the outage occurred because of an animal at substation five, by 6th and Perkins.

"Usually its squirrels," Tempelmeyer said. "For some reason, they're attracted to substations. Basically, they short the circuit out."

In those cases, crews need only remove the animal remains from the substation and close the circuit again.

The outage lasted from about 8:35 until 8:45.

"They did a great job of figuring out what the problem was and getting it resolved quickly," Tempelmeyer said. 

