Downtown building to be demolished this month

Beatrice officials hope a building that’s been condemned for years will soon be removed from the downtown Beatrice landscape.

The building, at 413 Court St., has been condemned since February 2019. The city has been working through the process to get it removed, and during Monday night’s City Council meeting a resolution was approved between neighboring property owners and the construction company tasked with removing the building.

“This is another one of those properties that’s had a long and winding road to get to where we’re at,” said City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer. “The city condemned this building about two years ago and has been working through a lot of different issues to get to where we’re at today. Those include having structural engineers look at the building a number of times, and telling us what needs to be done with the adjoining buildings to secure them so we can prepare them for demolition.”

The contract signed Monday involves Phillip and Judith Knowles and Lange Enterprises LLC, owners of the adjoining buildings, as well as Skyline Construction, the company that will handle the demolition.

Skyline submitted the low bid for the project at $277,850, not including landfill fees.

The resolution was approved by the council 7-1, with Rich Kerr casting the lone vote in opposition. Kerr pointed out the owner of 413 Court St., Larry Gehring, has not signed the building over to the city, and has not agreed to contribute funds for the project.

“We’re talking over a quarter million dollars,” he said. “Last time this happened I wasn't very happy with it. So what kind of skin in the game does the building owner have in this? Is any money coming from him?”

Tempelmeyer said once the project is completed, the city will look to recover financing from the building’s owner from any assets he may have.

He estimated work to demolish the building could start as soon as in three weeks.