Downtown businesses participate in decorating contest

Sothan noted that some displays are designed for daytime viewing, while the lighted displays are obviously designed for nighttime. He said the prize is for winning is name recognition and the honor of participating.

“One of the big reasons that we do this and our businesses really embrace this is just that it makes our community, our downtown, their business feel a lot more welcoming and vibrant and warm here in this holiday season,” Sothan said. “Something that I think we all certainly long for, especially with the year that we’ve had with COVID. But really, it’s about just making our community a much warmer and welcoming place, and bringing a smile to people’s faces.”