Downtown businesses participate in decorating contest

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Beatrice, as local building owners participate in Main Street Beatrice’s annual storefront display decorating contest.
This year’s theme is Holiday Traditions Around the Globe.
Main Street director Michael Sothan noted that the more than decade old tradition already follows safety protocols for COVID-19.
“A lot of our stores are trying to do a good job with masks and social distancing,” Sothan said. “We do have ballot boxes at participating locations, with paper ballots that people can take with them or fill out there on-site. Luckily, it can be pretty low-touch and there’s very little interaction.”
Besides the people’s choice vote, Sothan said the Main Street design committee will also vote on categories including best use of lights and best use of theme.
Participants this year include Bargain Box, Beatrice Nutrition, The Black Crow, Carriage Motors, the City of Beatrice, Colleen’s Catering/Vintage Venue, Dean’s Gourmet Kettle Corn, Fletchers Decorating, Gems and Junk, Home Instead Senior Care, Nick J Computer Doctor, Patina, Quilt Stitches, Scheer Quality Furniture, Sherwin-Williams, Weigel’s Jewelry and Yesterday’s Lady.
“We’ve seen new businesses participating this year, but we’ve also seen some of our regulars that because of the COVID disruption are not doing it,” Sothan said. “So kind of mixed, as far as participation.”
Sothan noted that some displays are designed for daytime viewing, while the lighted displays are obviously designed for nighttime. He said the prize is for winning is name recognition and the honor of participating.
“One of the big reasons that we do this and our businesses really embrace this is just that it makes our community, our downtown, their business feel a lot more welcoming and vibrant and warm here in this holiday season,” Sothan said. “Something that I think we all certainly long for, especially with the year that we’ve had with COVID. But really, it’s about just making our community a much warmer and welcoming place, and bringing a smile to people’s faces.”
The last day to vote is Monday, Dec. 21, with winners planned to be announced Wednesday, Dec. 23.
