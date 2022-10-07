Downtown organizations recognized for recent efforts

Several downtown organizations and individuals were recognized recently by a state organization.

The Nebraska Main Street Network recently announced their 2022 Inspiring Excellence Award winners, recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state.

Winners were announced this summer, and Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said awards were presented on Friday.

“I think so many of our business owners in this community have been working hard to make investments and it’s just so rewarding to them and us as a community to see those investments recognized,” Sothan said. “These reward recipients just feel that their investments have been validated through this process. These awards are really a reflection on the efforts being made within the community. We’re being propelled forward by individuals and we’re just so thankful that this community continues to make that priority.”

Eight different Beatrice locations or individuals won, out of a total of 13 categories. Sothan said there were around 17 Nebraska communities eligible for consideration.

Area winners included Vintage Venue for best adaptive reuse project, Beatrice Fire Department for best construction project, Clean Slate Soap for commercial interior improvement, the Mercantile Building for best facade improvement project, Big Give Gage for best public partner, Dan Hydo for volunteer of the year, Quilt Stichers for business of the year, and the downtown Beatrice murals for best streetscape or public improvement project.

“The hard work and steadfast dedication to downtown revitalization shown by Nebraska’s designated Main Street and Network Member communities is important for us to celebrate because it has had a huge positive impact on the state but is often overshadowed by larger projects,” said Jeff Ray, President of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors, in a press release. “These communities are not only supporting small businesses, but are helping property owners re-utilize historic buildings for new uses while building strong downtown management organizations, and promoting what their districts have to offer. That’s a lot to work with.”

The Nebraska Main Street Network provides opportunities and exclusive programming to support its member communities statewide. Communities in the Network have made a commitment to revitalization and downtown management using a comprehensive economic development strategy that has been used nationwide for more than 40-years.

“It’s not about a single developer coming to town to rehab a building or a city initiative being led from the top down to improve a streetscape or build a plaza. Main Street is very much a community directed, community driven approach” Elizabeth Chase, Executive Director of the network, said in a press release. “Successful downtown revitalization is not easy work nor is the success achieved overnight, so we feel very strongly as an organization that the leaders in these communities be recognized for their efforts. They are some of the most hard-working, dedicated people I know and very deserving of this pat-on-the-back.”