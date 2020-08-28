Downtown Wymore evacuated following large gas leak

A potentially large explosion was avoided in downtown Wymore Thursday evening following quick action from area firefighters and emergency responders.
Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints said the assistant chief was downtown at around 8 p.m. when he smelled a strong odor of natural gas in the 300 block of Seventh Street.
Black Hills Energy was called, and it was determined the former laundromat building had a dangerously high level of gas built up inside it.
“The level of concentration in the building was so high (Black Hills Energy workers) were afraid it could cause an explosion with anything that could cause a spark, even a motion detector light that could have come on,” he said. “We evacuated some residences to the south of downtown that are apartments and they got the gas shut off. They were able to force entry to the building and determine what the leak was from.”
Meints said the building had a larger than average gas system to accommodate the gas dryers that were once used inside, and part of the metering system had failed. The building was currently being used for storage.
Meints said the situation was serious enough that a decision was made to cut power to much of Wymore for around two hours to avoid any potential sparks.
“We had to shut the power off to most of the area,” he said. “But we didn’t want to near the building because it could have tripped a breaker that could have caused a spark that could have sparked an explosion. That’s how high of a level the natural gas was at.”
While Thursday’s situation was the most serious, Meints said there have been around six other gas leaks in Wymore the department has responded to in the last year. He stressed that anyone who smells a strong odor of natural gas should contact Black Hills Energy or call 911 immediately.
“The biggest thing is if somebody has an old house and still have natural gas service, it’s recommended to get that gas shut off,” Meints said. “This could have ended very dangerously and caused a very large explosion. We’re lucky nobody was hurt, and that’s the biggest thing.”
