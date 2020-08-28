Downtown Wymore evacuated following large gas leak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A potentially large explosion was avoided in downtown Wymore Thursday evening following quick action from area firefighters and emergency responders.

Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints said the assistant chief was downtown at around 8 p.m. when he smelled a strong odor of natural gas in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

Black Hills Energy was called, and it was determined the former laundromat building had a dangerously high level of gas built up inside it.

“The level of concentration in the building was so high (Black Hills Energy workers) were afraid it could cause an explosion with anything that could cause a spark, even a motion detector light that could have come on,” he said. “We evacuated some residences to the south of downtown that are apartments and they got the gas shut off. They were able to force entry to the building and determine what the leak was from.”

Meints said the building had a larger than average gas system to accommodate the gas dryers that were once used inside, and part of the metering system had failed. The building was currently being used for storage.

Meints said the situation was serious enough that a decision was made to cut power to much of Wymore for around two hours to avoid any potential sparks.