Monday was sure to be a tough day for Steve Swarthout.

But on the fifth anniversary of his son's death, his co-workers unveiled a surprise to bring a bit of relief to an otherwise sad milestone.

Swarthout, who owns Twin Rivers Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge in Beatrice, was surprised by co-workers Tim Fralin, Eean Swarthout and Les “Chop” White, who had made arrangements for a special recognition of Steve’s son, Drae Swarthout.

Drae had served in the United States Army as an Army Ranger from Oct. 2012 to March 2016. He had been deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. When he returned home, Drae struggled with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He completed suicide on Feb. 27, 2018.

Fralin worked with U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer to have a U.S. flag flown at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in Drae's honor.

Fralin explained that this type of recognition is reserved for special events.

“We have a family here at Twin Rivers and we take care of each other," Fralin said. "Drae was important to a lot of people here. It was an opportunity to show Steve that we care.”

Les White, a friend of Drae’s, read the recognition certificate regarding the flag to Steve during a ceremony at Twin Rivers car dealership during a special meeting Monday morning.

“The flag will be returned to the family in a few weeks,” he said.

In addition to the flag at the U.S. Capitol, a donation of $10 per car sold up to 100 vehicles will be given in Drae’s name to the Quilt of Valor with the local Freedom Quilters receiving the check for $1,022. The extra $22 is in recognition of the 22 veterans that complete suicide every day.

Fralin said it was special that they were able to recognize the sacrifice of veterans.

Drae's cousin, Eean Swarthout, has worked at Twin Rivers for about five months and wanted to be a part of the recognition.

“Drae was one of those people that everyone looked up to,” he said. “Even at a young age, he always seemed to have everything all figured out. He was funny, strong-willed and an all-around great person.”

Steve said he knew the fifth anniversary of Drae’s death was going to be a hard day.

“It comes in spurts as it does every day,” he said. “I don’t even know how to say what this means to me. It’s unexplainable appreciation.”

Steve said his biggest fear is that his son would be forgotten, but to know that people still recognize him, and his service is a big thing.

“Everybody that serves sacrifices,” he said. “Some people come home from service and they’re still fighting battles. Drae was the seventh that he had served with that completed suicide.”

After Drae’s death, Steve became an advocate for mental health care for veterans and spoke at different groups and events. He said he had to slow down from that work to take care of himself but continues to support others that may be struggling.

“It was just getting too hard,” he said. “I just don’t want a parent to ever feel like I did that day. I felt like I lost my whole world that day.

“My employees are an extension of my family, and this has just shown me how much they care.”

Steve encouraged anyone to seek help with local resources including attending a Buddy Check at the Vet’s Club on the 22nd of every month.