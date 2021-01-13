Driver cited after Tuesday crash

A driver was cited this week following a crash that resulted in a car fire.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one vehicle wreck near South 10th and East Linden roads.

A press release from the department stated it was also reported that the vehicle was on fire.

When deputies arrived, they observed a Dodge Neon on fire and in the east ditch on South 10th Road. The driver, Joseph McCarthy, 19, of Beatrice, was not injured in the crash.

Beatrice Fire and Rural Fire responded and extinguished the car fire and an area of pasture grass that caught on fire.

Further investigation found that McCarthy had a learner’s permit and was operating a motor vehicle without being accompanied by a licensed operator who is at least 21 years of age, which is one of the requirements. McCarthy was issued a citation for the learner’s permit violation.

