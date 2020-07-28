Driver in Tuesday rollover crash identified as Beatrice man
alert top story

Driver in Tuesday rollover crash identified as Beatrice man

  • Updated
Crash

A Beatrice man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment after a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy photo

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one vehicle crash on Highway 77 near Highway 41 at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation of the accident scene showed a red Honda Accord driven by Christian Lambertz, 19, of Beatrice, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and struck the curbed median.

A press release stated Lambertz over-corrected and the vehicle left the roadway to the south, entering a ditch where the vehicle rolled over and came to rest. During the time of the wreck, there was a presence of heavy fog causing low visibility.

Witness statements stated they observed the vehicle pass them at a high rate of speed. One of the witnesses was the first on scene to assist Lambertz and contact 911.

The investigation is ongoing and a citation is pending, the press release stated.

Cortland and Clatonia Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident. Seat belts were in use and neither alcohol or drugs were a factor.

