Driver injured in Gage County crash

A Beatrice man was cited for a Wednesday crash that sent one driver to the hospital.

Just after 8 p.m. deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on West Highway 8 and Highway 112.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that upon arrival deputies discovered that 18-year-old Tristan Rosebaugh of Wymore was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram that collided with a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by 37-year-old Giesic Centeno Lanza of Beatrice. The truck was towing a 16-foot enclosed trailer.

Centeno Lanza turned onto Highway 8 in front of Rosebaugh, who was traveling west on Highway 8. Rosebaugh attempted to stop, but collided with the trailer being towed by Centeno Lanza.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue responded and transported Rosebaugh to Beatrice Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Centeno Lanza was uninjured. Centeno Lanza was cited for failure to yield and no operators license.

Neither vehicle’s air bags deployed.

Seat belts were in use and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.