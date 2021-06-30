Driver killed in Jefferson County crash identified

Authorities have released the identity of the driver killed in a Jefferson County crash Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released Wednesday said the driver of a Ford Taurus killed in the crash was 51-year-old Michael Taylor, of Dewitt, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger of the car who was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital later that day was his 16-year-old son, the press release stated.

It’s believed that heavy fog in the area contributed to the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Highway 103 and 725 Road in Jefferson County, near Tri County School.

The 2002 Taurus driven by Taylor was eastbound on 725 Road approaching the highway, where a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 34-year-old Colt Feighner, of Wilber, was traveling southbound.

Taylor attempted to continue eastbound across the highway and the pickup collided with the car in the intersection. Feighner was uninjured.

The press release stated seatbelts were in use and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

