Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash

The drier of a car was transported to an area hospital after a crash involving a tractor last week.

At around 6 p.m. Thursday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Highway 77 and Spruce Road for a reported crash.

When deputies arrived, a press release stated a white 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix was on its passenger side in the southbound lane of the highway. The driver was identified as Emma L. Breland, 19, of Beatrice.

The investigation found that Breland was traveling northbound on the highway and was following a tractor pulling a hay rake. The driver of the tractor, Lauren Trauernicht, 20, of Wymore, began to turn west onto Spruce Road and Breland had already started to enter the passing lane in an attempt to pass the tractor.

Breland realized she would not make the pass and attempted to steer away from the tractor but was unsuccessful and collided with the hay rake. Breland’s vehicle did rollover at least one time.

Breland was transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center by Wymore Rescue, for further assessment of her non-life-threatening injuries. Wymore Fire assisted with vehicle traffic due to the southbound lane of the highway being closed until the vehicle could be removed from the roadway.

The press release stated the crash is still under investigation and could result in traffic citations being issued.