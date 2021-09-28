Drones, K-9s used in search for Jefferson County man

Drones and K-9 units were used in a Monday search for a Jansen man with a warrant who was found hiding from police in a corn field Monday.

Just before 9 p.m. deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a known male subject with a felony warrant near Jansen.

The suspect was found near the Farmers Coop in Jansen in a vehicle. A press release stated the deputy attempted to stop the man, but he fled in a vehicle. The deputy pursued the male to his residence on the north side of Jansen. The suspect was identified as 46 year old Trenton E. Wages.

Wages fled on foot into his residence for a brief minute before running into an unharvested cornfield behind his residence.

A perimeter was established and a search was conducted. After a 2 ½ hour search with K-9’s, drones with thermal imaging, and aircraft Wages was located and arrested near the residence hiding in the field. After his arrest, a search warrant was conducted on the residence.

Numerous firearms and ammunition were located within the residence. There was also narcotics and paraphernalia located within the residence.