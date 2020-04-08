Drug arrests made after traffic stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Beatrice woman was arrested for multiple drug offenses Wednesday following a traffic stop.

Shortly before 2 a.m. a Beatrice police officer was patrolling in the area of Sixth and Court streets when he spotted a sedan traveling northbound without headlights on.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, 49-year-old Pamela Lindgren.

Arrest documents state Lindgren gave the officer permission to search the vehicle.

During the search a pocket knife was found in the front passenger seat. The knife was coated in a white crystal substance the officer identified as methamphetamine.

A baggie containing .5 grams of methamphetamine was also found, in addition to a zippered case in the floor behind the passenger’s seat.

The baggie contained five glass pipes that were all coated in a burnt white substance.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Wayne Saul Jr., who was seen with a torch lighter in his lap. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Lindgren was transported to the jail, where during a search two more microbaggies with 10 total grams of suspected methamphetamine had fallen out of her waist area.

Arrest documents noted that the amount of drugs recovered was more than one person would typically use, and Lindgren was placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and not having vehicle lights.

