Drug arrest made after traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations after stopping a vehicle with no front license plate.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday a Beatrice police officer spotted a silver van traveling south near Sixth Street and Tonka Lane with no front license plate.

Arrest documents state when the officer turned around to follow the van, it quickly turned into a parking lot and a male quickly got out and went inside a restaurant.

The suspect, 32-year-old Nickolas E. Weidner, was asked to go outside and was frisked by the officer. Police learned Weidner had a suspended license, and documents noted he has 11 convictions for driving under suspension. He was also unable to provide proof of ownership for the vehicle.

He was placed under arrest, and while inventorying the vehicle prior to it being towed police found a glass pipe with a white residue and a small baggie with a white crystal substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and weighed approximately 1.3 grams.

Weidner was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0