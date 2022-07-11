Drug arrest made after traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a woman for possessing drugs following a weekend traffic stop.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday a Beatrice police officer was traveling northbound in the 500 block of South Sixth Street when he observed a vehicle cross on Bell Street without its headlights on.

Arrest documents state the officer caught up to the vehicle as it was entering the 900 block of Bell Street and activated the emergency lights as the vehicle turned south onto 10th Street and eastbound into an alley.

The vehicle was identified as a Ford Explorer, and the officer recognized the driver as 21-year-old Kelsie M. Blythe.

Documents stated her license was revoked, and she gave police permission to search the vehicle.

During the search a used syringe and a small metal container with a white substance was located in a purse that belonged to Blythe. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Blyhe was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.