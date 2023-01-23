Drug arrest made after traffic stop

A Beatrice man was arrested for drug violations following a traffic stop by police.

At around 8:30 p.m. Friday a Beatrice police officer was patrolling in the area of the 600 block of North Seventh Street and noticed a black Honda driving with a headlight out.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and arrest documents state the driver was identified as 54-year-old Thomas Bower of Beatrice.

Bower was unable to provide a driver’s license, and during a search of Bower the officer found a glass smoking device that Bower allegedly said was for smoking methamphetamine.

The device had a white residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.