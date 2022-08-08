 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Drug arrest made following pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0

Police arrested a man for drug offenses after a foot pursuit in Beatrice.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday a Beatrice police officer spotted 29-year-old Jordan M. Ward riding a bicycle northbound in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.

Arrest documents state the officer attempted to contact Ward, knowing he had active warrants for his arrest.

Ward allegedly looked back at the patrol vehicle and started riding faster to get away. He turned in a yard and left the bicycle before running through yards.

The officer pursued Ward and caught him in an alley in the 1700 block of East Court Street.

Documents state Ward tried to pull away from the officer and run down the alley, though the officer was able to place him under arrest.

A witness told police they saw Ward throw a black backpack police saw him wearing next to a tree.

People are also reading…

Inside the bag, police found a clear baggie with a white substance in it, multiple baggies, a digital scale and other items of narcotics equipment. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, and the baggie contained 1.3 grams.

Ward was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Ward

Jordan Ward
0 Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BPS welcomes 18 new teachers

BPS welcomes 18 new teachers

Novel voices echoed through the halls of the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building. 18 new BPS teachers began training for the schoo…

Longtime Airport manager retiring

Longtime Airport manager retiring

Diana Smith first entered the Beatrice Municipal Airport as an employee on Oct. 11, 1971. She was a secretary, taking phone calls and filing p…

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba asks for international help as deadly oil depot fire rages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News