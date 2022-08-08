Drug arrest made following pursuit

Police arrested a man for drug offenses after a foot pursuit in Beatrice.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday a Beatrice police officer spotted 29-year-old Jordan M. Ward riding a bicycle northbound in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.

Arrest documents state the officer attempted to contact Ward, knowing he had active warrants for his arrest.

Ward allegedly looked back at the patrol vehicle and started riding faster to get away. He turned in a yard and left the bicycle before running through yards.

The officer pursued Ward and caught him in an alley in the 1700 block of East Court Street.

Documents state Ward tried to pull away from the officer and run down the alley, though the officer was able to place him under arrest.

A witness told police they saw Ward throw a black backpack police saw him wearing next to a tree.

Inside the bag, police found a clear baggie with a white substance in it, multiple baggies, a digital scale and other items of narcotics equipment. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, and the baggie contained 1.3 grams.

Ward was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.