Beatrice police arrested a homeless woman for drug possession following a weekend traffic stop.
On Sunday a Beatrice police officer was on patrol just after midnight when he conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Sixth Street. A passenger was identified as 30-year-old Janice A. Ward.
Arrest documents state ward told the officer she had a pipe and baggies inside her purse.
Documents state she gave the officer permission to search the purse, and inside he found a brown eyeglasses case with a pipe that contained a white crystal substance.
Multiple baggies were also inside the purse, and contained a white substance identified as methamphetamine.
Ward was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.