Beatrice police arrested a homeless woman for drug possession following a weekend traffic stop.

On Sunday a Beatrice police officer was on patrol just after midnight when he conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Sixth Street. A passenger was identified as 30-year-old Janice A. Ward.

Arrest documents state ward told the officer she had a pipe and baggies inside her purse.

Documents state she gave the officer permission to search the purse, and inside he found a brown eyeglasses case with a pipe that contained a white crystal substance.

Multiple baggies were also inside the purse, and contained a white substance identified as methamphetamine.

Ward was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.