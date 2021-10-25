Drug arrest made in Beatrice park

A Pawnee City woman was arrested in Beatrice Sunday after police investigated a suspicious vehicle in a park.

Just after midnight Sunday morning a Beatrice police officer spotted a Chevrolet Malibu parked at Chautauqua Park.

The park was closed at the time, and the officer contacted the driver, identified as 29-year-old Kaylee Espe. A passenger was also in the vehicle.

Arrest documents state Espe consented to a vehicle search.

During the search, police found a blue pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in the front passenger side of the vehicle between the seat and door. The pipe contained a brown residue and a white, crystal substance in the neck.

Documents state Espe said the pipe was hers and that she didn’t want the passenger to get into trouble.

The substance in the pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine, and Espe was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

