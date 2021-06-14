Drug distribution arrest made after traffic stop

An Omaha man on federal probation for drug distribution was arrested in Beatrice Saturday after reports of erratic driving.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Beatrice police received reports of a red Dodge Ram driving left of the center lines multiple times and running over a curb at Ninth and Bell streets. A traffic stop was conducted at South 16th and Scott streets.

Arrest documents state the driver was eventually identified as 47-year-old Christopher W. Arneson, and he told police he was looking for Lincoln and the improper driving was because he was looking up directions on his phone.

A smell of marijuana was detected, and Arneson was asked to get out of the vehicle. He refused to get out of the truck and was removed by police. He then refused to speak to police or identify himself, though the insurance card identified him as Arneson.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a clear baggie that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a baggie with a green, leafy substance and a scale with white residue.

Arneson was placed under arrest, and documents state he refused to open his mouth while being booked into the jail. He made several attempts to swallow, and was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital since he might have swallowed an unknown substance.