Drug investigation leads to arrest

Gage County Deputies arrested a man on drug and weapon violations after an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Beatrice Police Department, executed a search warrant at 1105 Bell St. in Beatrice.

A press release stated the search warrant was part of an investigation involving methamphetamine distribution. Upon arrival to the residence deputies located Wesley C. O’Keefe, 36 of Beatrice, on the porch.

O’Keefe was laying near a cigarette pack. Inside the cigarette pack was a plastic baggie containing 0.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine. During a search of the residence deputies located approximately six used syringes, another baggie with white residue, a baggie containing 1.5 grams of marijuana, two marijuana pipes, and a marijuana bong.

Also located was a blue-handled pocket knife with a blade length of approximately 3.75 inches and another homemade knife, commonly referred to as a “shank.”