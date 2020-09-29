 Skip to main content
Drug investigation leads to arrest
Drug investigation leads to arrest

Gage County Deputies arrested a man on drug and weapon violations after an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Beatrice Police Department, executed a search warrant at 1105 Bell St. in Beatrice.

A press release stated the search warrant was part of an investigation involving methamphetamine distribution. Upon arrival to the residence deputies located Wesley C. O’Keefe, 36 of Beatrice, on the porch.

O’Keefe was laying near a cigarette pack. Inside the cigarette pack was a plastic baggie containing 0.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine. During a search of the residence deputies located approximately six used syringes, another baggie with white residue, a baggie containing 1.5 grams of marijuana, two marijuana pipes, and a marijuana bong.

Also located was a blue-handled pocket knife with a blade length of approximately 3.75 inches and another homemade knife, commonly referred to as a “shank.”

The shank was comprised of a razor blade affixed tightly to an approximate 12” metal rod with athletic tape. Based on the design of this instrument the only purpose of the device seemed to be as a cutting or stabbing instrument and is believed to be a homemade weapon, the press release stated.

O’Keefe is a convicted felon in Nebraska and prohibited from possessing knives with a blade length more than 3.5” and other knives.

A 1-year-old girl was also present at the residence. O’Keefe was placed under arrest for two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.

