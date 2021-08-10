Dump truck driver injured in crash

A driver was injured after a dump truck rolled into a ditch near Adams last week.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday Adams Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Highway 41 and Spur 34C, where the vehicle was in the ditch, on its side.

An investigation conducted at the scene indicated that a white 2021 International dump truck, driven by 69-year-old Ruben Reyes-Mendez of Crete, was traveling westbound on Hwy 41 when the right side tires of the vehicle went off the paved surface of the roadway.

A press release stated the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and come to rest at the bottom of the ditch.

Mendez was transported from the scene by air ambulance to Bryan Health West in Lincoln for what were described as serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

It is not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor. Occupant restraints were in use.

