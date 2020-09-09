Eagles Club Aerie 531 donates checks to first responders

"There's a lot of things going on in this country right now -- especially in the area of law enforcement," Lang said. "I think in Gage County, we've been blessed that we've had great support. People have come up and acknowledged the tough climate we're living in right now and that means a lot to us. These kind of things just reinforce that to our officers and our dispatchers and all the people that work with us to help try and make the community safe."

Fire Chief Brian Daake said he was really surprised and amazed when he heard the Eagles Club was donating the $50 checks.

"I thought -- what a great way to give back to public safety," Daake said. "But it's also great to include the spouses and significant others. Normally, we'll get donations for free pizza or things like, which is great, but you have to be there that day to get it. But this is taking it a step further. Our staff is pretty excited about it."

Daake said some of his staff have jokingly asked if they had to to tell their significant others about the checks.

"I told them they better," Daake said laughing.