Eagles Club Aerie 531 donates checks to first responders

The Beatrice Eagles Club Aerie 531 recently donated $50 checks to each first responder within Gage County.
Recipients of the checks include members of Beatrice Fire and Rescue, the Beatrice Police Department and the Gage County Sheriff's Department.
In total, the amount of money donated to the three organizations totaled $4,910.
Fire Chief Brian Daake, Police Chief Bruce Lang and Sheriff Millard "Gus" Gustafson were all on hand at the Eagles Club on Tuesday to accept the checks.
Dick Genrich, a State Legislative Officer for the State Aerie and former 10-year Secretary and Auditor of the Aerie 531, presented the checks alongside current Aerie 531 President Kenny Thompson and other officers of the club.
They also included a letter to each department explaining the club's motto, which is "People helping People."
"We realize the difficulties you first responders face on a daily basis during this time of turmoil and strife in our nation," Genrich explained in the letter. "Whether you're on the front lines or part of the support staff, you're an important part of Gage County. Please accept the enclosed $50 check as a token of the Eagles Club's appreciation for your service."
The Eagles Club is a nation wide nonprofit organization that uses membership fees to work on projects of raising money for national and local charities and community betterment.
The first responder checks came out of the pickle card fund, which is generally used for local causes. Previous uses for the pickle card fund has been the Eagles baseball teams as well as donations to the Salvation Army, the food pantry and other local charitable causes.
Genrich said the club hasn't done anything big lately with their pickle card fund and the idea of donating checks to first responders was well received by the club officers as well as the 531 Eagles Auxiliary membership.
"We hadn't really done anything for the community in a long time," Genrich said. "I got on the computer and found out we had about 100 people in Beatrice in these three organization plus the Nebraska State Patrol. We knew we had about $5,000 in our pickle fund, which would be enough for $50 checks. I pitched the idea and everybody just jumped on it."
Genrich said the first responders could use the money however they wanted, but said the idea was for them to take out their significant others for a nice meal.
"We think the first responders' significant others are also a vital part of the service they provide to Gage County," Genrich said. "(Spending the money) this way would also provide a little stimulus to the Beatrice and Gage County economies, so a double bang for our buck."
Police Chief Bruce Lang said he appreciates the support the Eagles Club is showing to the community's first responders.
"There's a lot of things going on in this country right now -- especially in the area of law enforcement," Lang said. "I think in Gage County, we've been blessed that we've had great support. People have come up and acknowledged the tough climate we're living in right now and that means a lot to us. These kind of things just reinforce that to our officers and our dispatchers and all the people that work with us to help try and make the community safe."
Fire Chief Brian Daake said he was really surprised and amazed when he heard the Eagles Club was donating the $50 checks.
"I thought -- what a great way to give back to public safety," Daake said. "But it's also great to include the spouses and significant others. Normally, we'll get donations for free pizza or things like, which is great, but you have to be there that day to get it. But this is taking it a step further. Our staff is pretty excited about it."
Daake said some of his staff have jokingly asked if they had to to tell their significant others about the checks.
"I told them they better," Daake said laughing.
Sheriff Gustafson has been a long time Eagles Club member because of the club's laid back atmosphere, but also because of the charitable things they do for the community. He was surprised when he first heard about the $50 checks.
"It's just a very nice thought," Gustafson said. "That's quite a bit of money when you figure in all of the departments, so it's very thoughtful. We occasionally have burgers brought in to us and other stuff like that, but when it's monetary like this, that's stepping up the game plan. My staff will be very appreciative of this."
Genrich said they also wanted to include members of the Nebraska State Patrol, but regulations prevented them from accepting the checks. They will, however, receive vouchers for free meals during one of the Eagles Clubs' meal nights.
The Eagles Aerie 531 Club has also offered free memberships to all the first responders through the Fraternal Year ending May 31, 2021.
"Like all organizations, we need new members to grow and/or replace those we have lost," Genrich said. "We offer a safe, clean, friendly and relaxing environment to enjoy an adult beverage of your choice. And although we don't have regular kitchen hours, we do occasionally to have food events that help raise money for our community betterment work."
