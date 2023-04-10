Hundreds of children gathered at the Veterans Club Saturday morning with their Easter baskets to hunt eggs.

Families waited patiently for the ropes to drop before the Easter Egg Hunt and quickly scattered to pick up any eggs they could find.

Approximately 4,000 candy filled eggs were placed around the Veteran’s Club and in adjacent properties.

Beatrice American Legion Commander Jerry Lamkin said the Easter Egg Hunt is a tradition of over 50 years.

“The community backs us in our projects,” he said. “It’s our way of giving back,”

Co-chairman of the Children and Youth Committee of the Women’s Auxiliary Marion Melcher said the Easter Egg Hunt is a tradition in the community and for the Legion family.

“I don’t know that anyone knows how long we’ve been doing this,” she said. “This is a project that we never have problems with people signing up to help. Everyone loves being able to do this for the children in the community.”

Following the Easter Egg Hunt children lined up to choose a fresh baked cookie and drink before they were able to pose with a photo with the Easter Bunny.

The event is sponsored by the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders. A grant from Thrivent Financial helps with the project. Also assisting with the event is First State Bank.