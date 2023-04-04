Volunteers of all ages helped fill eggs with candy in preparation for Beatrice's annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Club.

The Easter Egg Hunt has been a tradition in Beatrice for over 50 years with several generations participating.

Volunteer Trudy Spicer said she remembers helping with the eggs with her dad.

“My dad helped prepare the eggs for the hunt for a lot of years,” she said. “When my kids got too old to hunt eggs, they would help hide them.”

Volunteer Gina Weishahn said the women had boiled and colored 4,000 eggs for many years.

“Somewhere along the way, they started using the plastic eggs and filling them with candy,” she said.

The event had been held at the American Legion in early years. It was moved to the Chautauqua Park for many years and due to flooding it was moved to Christensen field for one year.

“The year of COVID we had a drive-thru and handed people bags,” she said.

Approximately 4,000 eggs will be put out in the area around the Veterans Club grounds and parking lot. Children 0-9 years of age are invited to participate with four different areas marked off for the different age groups.

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos before and after the hunt. Cookies and drinks will also be served.

The event is sponsored by the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders. Also assisting with the event is First State Bank.