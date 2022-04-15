Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday morning

Hundreds of eager children will be on the hunt Saturday morning during the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The Veterans Club will host the annual event at 11 a.m. in Beatrice.

The Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders. Also assisting with the event is First State Bank.

“We’re not exactly sure how many years we have been having the Easter Egg Hunt, but we know it’s been over 50 years,” said Marian Melcher, American Legion Auxiliary member.

Approximately 4,000 eggs have been filled and will be hidden around the Veterans Club grounds and parking lot area. The hunt is for children 0-9 years of age. The area will be divided into four areas according to age.

Refreshments will be served prior to and after the egg hunt. The Veterans Club will be open for breakfast and lunch on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0