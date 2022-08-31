Economic development director settling in at NGage

A new director is on the job with the NGage economic development group.

Rachel Kreikemeier started her role as the executive director of NGage in late July.

A native of Alma in south-central Nebraska, Kreikemeier has been in Gage County since 2015.

Prior to starting at NGage, she worked at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

“I did a Department of Labor grant and then from there went to SCC working on the higher education side in recruitment, marketing and that type of thing,” she said. “In the later part of my time at SCC, I worked in the career services office directly with employers to develop internship opportunities for students so we can get them the experience they need to start their professional careers, but also tie them to this area if we could.

“My expertise in economic development is probably on the workforce development, training and education side of things. In my professional career I've worked in workforce training for about seven years.”

Kreikemeier added that one of her priorities working in economic development includes working with the campus and its students.

“One of the things I think is really important is tying SCC to the community and building that relationship as a whole,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of good that can come from that, especially developing a skilled workforce in this area, showing our kids that we have great employers, good jobs and sustainable jobs right here in the Beatrice area. You can go to SCC, get a great education, get a great job with that education and then live, work and raise a family here. If you need to go off and get a different type of education that you can’t get locally, bring that skillset back and work and raise a family here.”

She said access to amenities is one of the area’s selling points, while one of the challenges is changing some perceptions of small towns.

“This is a great place to live and raise a family,” she said. “Every community has their challenges, but being an outsider I probably have a different love and respect for this community than somebody who was raised here. I think this town is being taken for granted, so showing people what opportunities we actually have and realizing the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.”

Kreikemeier said one recent accomplishment for Gage County has been a grant awarded to expand child care. And while low unemployment rates pose challenges to attracting new business, it’s something NGage is always looking at.

“Bringing new businesses in could spark new growth to the area if there’s a talent pool that can be tapped,” she said. “That’s the big question, is it the chicken or the egg? Do we bring big businesses here to bring people here, or bring people here to get businesses here? With the unemployment percentage where it’s at, it’s very hard to bring businesses because you just don’t have a talent pool to pull from, especially when your current employers are already running short.”