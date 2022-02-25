Economic Development Program will be on spring ballot

The Beatrice City Council will meet in a special session Monday, where it's expected to vote to place the City’s Economic Development Program (LB840) on the ballot in the primary election.

LB840, the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act, authorizes cities and villages to use local tax dollars for economic development purposes, if approved by local voters. The City first approved its plan in 1992 and then every decade after that.

“It essentially allows a community to conduct economic development activities,” Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage said. “I believe there’s around 75 communities in Nebraska that utilize LB840… There are a lot of similarities between them, but communities adjust and develop their economic development programs to meet the specific needs of their communities.”

Unlike many other towns that rely on sales taxes for the program funds, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the money for Beatrice’s program doesn’t come through taxes.

“Today, we fund it out of the electric department,” he said. “It comes from electric revenues.”

Tempelmeyer and Lee said, in the past, program funds have been used to purchase land and build infrastructure. Most recently, they’ve been used for loans.

“It’s been used for low interest loans, gap financing if you will,” Lee said. “So the City is able to fill the void… It’s a way to finance projects that otherwise might not happen… It’s especially geared toward small to mid-size businesses. For start-ups. It helps bring businesses in.”

Tempelmeyer said the program is important because it helps strengthen Beatrice’s industry and commerce.

“Economic development is the lifeblood of the community,” Tempelmeyer said. “It gives us the chance to improve the community and keep it from falling behind. It helps us bring in new businesses. It helps us with infrastructure… It even helped address housing issues.”

Lee said the program can often get overshadowed by other issues on the ballot, but he encouraged voters to take interest in it and vote affirmatively.

“It’s one of those things that can really fly under the radar because it doesn’t have those hot button issues that attract attention,” he said. “There’s not a fiscal note behind this. It’s nothing new. They might make changes to the plan, but it won’t change the spirit of the plan.”

Phil Dittbrenner came to own Uhl’s Sporting Goods thanks to one of the program’s low interest loans, given out in 2021. He said the program was a lifeline when the bank he was using stalled.

“It’s a great program,” Dittbrenner said. “It’s good for keeping things local, for keeping it a community.”

Dittbrenner said he felt the City cared about what he was doing, and the process took 45 days from when he applied to when he got approved.

To apply for program funds, follow the link on the City website. All applications go before the City Council for approval.

Since 2015, nearly $1.5 million has gone out in loans through the program. Recipients of the loans include Dempsters, Rare Earth Salts, Birchwood, LandMark Snacks, Lottman, Dawgs Hut, Hybrid Tukreys, Midwest Housing, Porter Houses, Warner Investments, Uhl’s and Envision Landscape.

