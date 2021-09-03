Eddie looking for a special home

There is a very sweet guy waiting to meet you at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. He won’t talk your ear off, and he doesn’t have a lot of demands. But he is worth getting to know.

His name is “Eddie”, and he is very intent on finding his forever home. Eddie is a strikingly handsome brown tabby with an amazing coat. Shelter staff is not sure exactly how old Eddie is, but a good guess would be three to four years old. He loves cuddles, and it is almost certain that he would love you.

To look at Eddie you would not know that he has some special needs, but he does. He has been diagnosed with FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus). Both are diseases that can affect a cat’s immune system, and some day, down the road, Eddie’s immune system may be affected. The diagnosis should not be considered a death sentence, and neither disease can be transmitted to humans.

Because of the nature of FeLV and FIV, Eddie would need to be the only cat in the home. He can, however, be in a home with dogs. If you would like more information about the wonderful Eddie, please contact the Beatrice Animal Shelter during regular business hours at 402-228-9100. Because of his special situation, Eddie’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor.

Did You Know?