Eddie looking for a special home

There is a very sweet guy waiting to meet you at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. He won’t talk your ear off, and he doesn’t have a lot of demands. But he is worth getting to know.
His name is “Eddie”, and he is very intent on finding his forever home. Eddie is a strikingly handsome brown tabby with an amazing coat. Shelter staff is not sure exactly how old Eddie is, but a good guess would be three to four years old. He loves cuddles, and it is almost certain that he would love you.
To look at Eddie you would not know that he has some special needs, but he does. He has been diagnosed with FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus). Both are diseases that can affect a cat’s immune system, and some day, down the road, Eddie’s immune system may be affected. The diagnosis should not be considered a death sentence, and neither disease can be transmitted to humans.
Because of the nature of FeLV and FIV, Eddie would need to be the only cat in the home. He can, however, be in a home with dogs. If you would like more information about the wonderful Eddie, please contact the Beatrice Animal Shelter during regular business hours at 402-228-9100. Because of his special situation, Eddie’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor.
Did You Know?
We get lots of magazines at our house, but the animal-related ones are some of my favorites. The articles are always timely, relevant, informative, and just plain interesting. Some of the information is worthy of sharing with you, so today I am going to do just that.
“Dogster” magazine this month included interesting information relating to health concerns. According to the magazine, a recent study conducted by researchers in Sweden and the United Kingdom concluded that diabetes risk is shared between people and their dogs.
The study found that pet owners whose dogs were diagnosed with diabetes were more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes themselves when compared to owners of dogs that did not have diabetes. Interesting!
In another health-related article in “Dogster”, research out of the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine Working Dog Center revealed that dogs can identify urine samples from COVID-19-positive individuals with 96 percent accuracy.
The study used nine specially trained detection dogs taught to detect coronavirus, as well as discern between positive and negative urine samples. In the future, dogs might even sniff out COVID at large gatherings like concerts, sporting events, and airports – similar to the way they are currently used to search for explosives and drugs. Amazing!
De-stress with Pets
It should not be a surprise to pet owners to learn that a recent research study of stressed-out college students at Washington State University found the simple act of petting therapy dogs proved to be more effective at enhancing thinking and planning skills than traditional stress-management programs.
The students who petted therapy dogs were more relaxed and, as a result, coped better with their personal stressors and continued to show improvements up to six weeks after their program ended. Just as we thought.
And one last “Dogster” tip to help dogs with separation anxiety. These pets who have been diagnosed with this issue do not do well in confined spaces, and crates should not be used before, during, or after treatment.
Dogs who have separation issues do better behind baby gates so that they have the freedom to move around, which lessens the panic they feel on separation. Makes sense.
Articles such as these reinforce what many of us already suspected. Our canine companions are amazing creatures who enrich and enhance our personal lives while benefitting the entire human race.