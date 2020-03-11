Area middle school students participate in ESU 5 robotics competition

Temperatures were rising both inside and outside the Educational Service Unit 5 building Wednesday as area middle school students showed off two months of work through a robotics competition.
Using the same base vehicles, students were challenged with coding a toy car to self-drive and avoid obstacles. Other challenges included using an iPad to race the vehicles around a track and doing Battle Bots.
For Battle Bots, the schools participated in four rounds so each student could maneuver a car and either push other cars onto their backs or push them out of the designated area. Between each round, students worked together to adjust pieces of their vehicles for the best offense and defense.
Each task had different opportunities for teams to earn points.
Bonnie Noel, a math and technology coordinator at Deshler Public School, said her group spent two months before the competition trying and recording different tests. Records were submitted to ESU 5 last week, and also factored into the competition results.
You have free articles remaining.
Southern placed first in notes, and Diller-Odell placed first in auto-driver, racing and Battle Bot. Final points were Diller-Odell with 35, Fairbury with 33, Southern with 27, Deshler with 26, Tri-County with 24, Meridian with 23, Bruning-Davenport with 22 and Beatrice with 21.
Devin Garcia, a science teacher for Diller-Odell, noted that it was the second year the group won the robotics competition. The team received a trophy, and students Cooper Morgan, David Mccown, Braydin Wendlane and Brady Murray received medals.
“I think it’s really important that the kids learn [this]. It’s something that we don’t do a lot of. Coding is fairly new, and doing it with robotics allows us to do something outside that we’re not used to. It’s not all in the classroom, it’s hands-on learning, which is important from a design aspect,” Garcia said.
Dr. Nick Ziegler, a technology integration specialist at ESU 5, said this is the groups third year holding a robotics competition, and that half of the schools have robotics classes while the other half have clubs.
“It’s our goal at ESU 5 to help prepare students for their future beyond K-12 education,” Ziegler said. “Experiences like these equips students with the digital-age skills required for success.”
“They may or may not use this in their future, but they’re always going to use that perseverance,” Noel said.