Area middle school students participate in ESU 5 robotics competition

Temperatures were rising both inside and outside the Educational Service Unit 5 building Wednesday as area middle school students showed off two months of work through a robotics competition.

Using the same base vehicles, students were challenged with coding a toy car to self-drive and avoid obstacles. Other challenges included using an iPad to race the vehicles around a track and doing Battle Bots.

For Battle Bots, the schools participated in four rounds so each student could maneuver a car and either push other cars onto their backs or push them out of the designated area. Between each round, students worked together to adjust pieces of their vehicles for the best offense and defense.

Each task had different opportunities for teams to earn points.

Bonnie Noel, a math and technology coordinator at Deshler Public School, said her group spent two months before the competition trying and recording different tests. Records were submitted to ESU 5 last week, and also factored into the competition results.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}