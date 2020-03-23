Area schools extend closures until May

After discussions among area schools, the Nebraska health department and state and local officials, all ESU 5 schools have decided to close through Friday, May 1 due to COVID-19 concerns. This includes Beatrice, Bruning-Davenport, Deshler, Diller-Odell, Fairbury, Freeman, Meridian, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County and Wymore schools, who all closed their doors on Tuesday, March 17.
BPS released a statement Monday that the decision will be re-evaluated as circumstances change, and that an announcement will be made on April 22 regarding the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
“This is a precautionary public health measure; local health and school officials are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Southeast Nebraska closely,” the statement said. “School Superintendents met with Public Health Solutions and determined that this action would help prevent exposure to our area to flatten the curve and decrease the spread of disease. Continue the learning process through the materials and resources provided by your teachers.”
Beatrice Public Schools temporarily closed on Monday, March 16 to prepare for a longer closing.
Lincoln and Stoddard Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen said it was a sad day seeing students and parents picking up educational materials, and that he misses the noises that come with kids learning in a school environment.
“It was neat to see the impact as an administrator, the impact that they have on those kids and parents, but sad at the same time because we don’t know when we’re going to be able to see those kids again, and that’s the scariest part,” Janssen said.
Janssen praised the district for closing early to allow teachers to prepare materials, saying some already prepared lessons for the next eight weeks.
Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said students should have work through the end of March, and that the district will meet this week to discuss how further materials will be sent out.
BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said current district expectations of the students is that they use this time to enrich their learning. He said technology has been given to any student in grades 6-12 that did not have prior access, and that the district is working with companies to provide internet access to those students.
Janssen said some teachers are holding virtual lessons through the application Seesaw to record lessons for both students and guardians, and that all teachers are available to contact from 8:15-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on weekdays to provide assistance.
“We have a log that’s going so that if a parent doesn’t respond to a Seesaw or an email message, or if we don’t hear from them our teachers are reaching out to them again,” Janssen said. “[Teachers] are logging the time that they’re working with the parents to ensure that they’re giving the instruction that they need the best they can from where they’re at.”
In addition to the provided work, Replogle suggested parents research science and art activities online, turn games into learning activities and stressed that kids do additional reading, both reading out loud and being read to.
“If we don’t get back into school it’s going to be what, five months that they’re going to be without school? That is going to cause a huge lag in what they remember, so that is just so important to keep up with,” Replogle said.
Janssen also suggested students keep a routine, and noted that parents do not need to teach them seven hours each day like a school setting would.
“We’re here to help, we’re always going to be here,” Janssen said. “Use us to help.”
Alexander said he and Principal Jason Sutter are in agreement about the Beatrice High School graduation.
“We want to see graduation take place at some time, at some location, we’re just not certain on how that is going to happen right now,” Alexander said.
David Jespersen, a public information officer for the Nebraska Department of Education, released a statement on March 16 that all schools across the state should be prepared to remain closed for six to eight weeks, reviewing operations and considering re-opening on a two week basis.
Alexander said the decision to extend the district’s school year will likely be determined by the Nebraska State Board of Education commissioner, Matthew Blomstedt.
BPS is distributing free meals to kids age 1-18 from 11a.m.-12p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays and Wednesdays will provide two breakfasts and two lunches, and Fridays will provide one breakfast and one lunch.
Alexander said 338 meals were served to students on the first day alone.
Kids need to be present when the meal is handed out. Distribution locations have expanded, and are currently at the north parking lot at Lincoln Elementary School, the east parking lot at Paddock Lane Elementary School, the southwest teacher parking lot at Stoddard Elementary School, Fourth Street heading north at Beatrice Middle School, Beatrice Community Preschool, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA parking lot, the Beatrice Public Library parking lot, the Friends Gathering Event Center at 604 West Court Street, the Meriwether and north Bell Street intersection, the south Eighth and Green Aveue intersection, the Third Street and Belvedere Avenue intersection and Roszell-Exmark Park at Union Avenue and west Park Street.
St. John's Lutheran Church, located at 701 N. Sixth St., will also be handing out backpacks to families already utilizing the Backpack Program. Pick up times are Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and those unable to make those times can call 402-223-1536.