Area schools extend closures until May

“It was neat to see the impact as an administrator, the impact that they have on those kids and parents, but sad at the same time because we don’t know when we’re going to be able to see those kids again, and that’s the scariest part,” Janssen said.

Janssen praised the district for closing early to allow teachers to prepare materials, saying some already prepared lessons for the next eight weeks.

Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said students should have work through the end of March, and that the district will meet this week to discuss how further materials will be sent out.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said current district expectations of the students is that they use this time to enrich their learning. He said technology has been given to any student in grades 6-12 that did not have prior access, and that the district is working with companies to provide internet access to those students.

Janssen said some teachers are holding virtual lessons through the application Seesaw to record lessons for both students and guardians, and that all teachers are available to contact from 8:15-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on weekdays to provide assistance.