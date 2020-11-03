Ballots counted for Beatrice School Board hopefuls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pieper said she's thankful for the district's patrons for the support and confidence in her being on the school board for another term, and that she's excited to continue working with Byars and now Book.

"I'm looking forward to continue working, moving the district towards providing the best education we can for our kids," Pieper said.

Pieper said outside of the board's continued focus on safety and education regarding COVID-19, she also hopes to work on updating older district buildings.

"We want to make sure we're providing the best possible environment for our kids to learn in," Pieper said.

Book previously ran in the 2018 election, where he finished with 1,865 votes and was ranked fifth in the four positions available for the board. Book said he is a Marine Corps veteran who has lived in Beatrice and worked at Mead Lumber for over a decade.

Book said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve his community and country again.