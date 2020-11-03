Ballots counted for Beatrice School Board hopefuls

Election totals for the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education are in, with the two current members up for re-election receiving the highest number of votes.
While Lisa Pieper and Janet Byars jumped out to early leads in the votes, the race for the third school board member remained too close to call as of late Tuesday night, due in part to the ballot counting machine at the Gage County Courthouse suffering a malfunction.
By Wednesday morning, the votes were in with Janet Byars receiving 3,688 votes, followed by Lisa Pieper with 3,643 votes, Eric Book with 2,801 votes, Neal Trantham with 2,532 votes and Gene Fiester with 2,096 votes.
Byars, Pieper and Book will be on the Beatrice Public School board. This will be Byars' third term and Pieper's fourth term on the board.
Byars is originally from Filley, and has been a Beatrice resident for over 50 years. Her husband, Dennis Byars, is the Gage County supervisor for district four.
"I'm really excited to be able to continue to serve on the board," Byars said. "We've had a lot of unusual circumstances, and spent a lot of time on the health and safety of our students this year, so I'm really looking forward to being able to devote more time and energy to the education of our students without the pandemic being involved."
Pieper was born and raised in Beatrice, and is currently a loan assistant at Pinnacle Bank, where she has worked for 30 years. She also has a daughter at Beatrice High School.
Support Local Journalism
Pieper said she's thankful for the district's patrons for the support and confidence in her being on the school board for another term, and that she's excited to continue working with Byars and now Book.
"I'm looking forward to continue working, moving the district towards providing the best education we can for our kids," Pieper said.
Pieper said outside of the board's continued focus on safety and education regarding COVID-19, she also hopes to work on updating older district buildings.
"We want to make sure we're providing the best possible environment for our kids to learn in," Pieper said.
Book previously ran in the 2018 election, where he finished with 1,865 votes and was ranked fifth in the four positions available for the board. Book said he is a Marine Corps veteran who has lived in Beatrice and worked at Mead Lumber for over a decade.
Book said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve his community and country again.
"I'm very much looking forward to getting to work, and trying to make our schools better not only for my kids, but for all the kids, the parents and the taxpayers," Book said. "We have a lot of great things going on in our public schools, and a lot of issues that need looked at. Namely, I want to build a better relationship and communication between the people and the school board."
Neal Trantham has worked for the Nebraska State Patrol for 22 years. He said he's also been a Beatrice resident for 10 years, has three children in the district and is a member of the Beatrice Regional Orchestra.
Fiester also previously ran for a board seat in 2018, but did not make it past the primary election. He has worked at Mead Lumber for four years, been a Beatrice resident for over 20 years and previously served in the military. He has two children in the BPS system.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!