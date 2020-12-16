Beatrice Community Preschool anticipates increased enrollment next semester

Beatrice Community Preschool may see some new students next semester, as the Beatrice YMCA Learning Center has announced its closing at the end of the year.
YMCA Childcare Director Missy Lamkin said the COVID-19 pandemic was a contributing factor, as enrollment rates never returned to normal after the Learning Center temporarily closed this spring. She estimated that they currently have 16 students enrolled in full-time preschool, with an additional six students on Wednesdays when Beatrice Community Preschool is closed.
During a board of education meeting Monday night, Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said she and Beatrice Public School Superintendent Jason Alexander have been working for the past week to ensure that the YMCA students can enroll there next semester.
“We don’t want any child to be left without services for the rest of the semester,” Timmerman said. “So we’re able to make that happen, and that’s pretty exciting for us. As of today, we’ve enrolled eight preschoolers, with the potential of three to seven more to come into our preschool. So have to move things around to make it, but it’s a priority for us to make that happen.”
Timmerman said the YMCA served as a great alternative to public school and preschool, and continues to serve as before and after childcare and Wednesday care for children.
Lamkin said the YMCA will also provide full-day care when BPS has a snow day or other no school day.
“The only thing we won’t be offering is our learning center curriculum,” Lamkin explained.
According to the YMCA website, the learning center curriculum included weekly swim lessons, gymnastics classes, Spanish lessons and sign language.
Timmerman told the board of education that the Learning Center closing has caused big conversations about the next step of early childhood care in Beatrice. She said she’s been talking with community partners to create a program at the preschool similar to the Beatrice Learning After School Time or BLAST program at the local elementary schools.
Timmerman said a survey went out to preschool parents last week, and of the 62 responses thus far, 43.5% of parents said before or after childcare would be helpful for their families if it was offered, and an additional 32% said it might be helpful.
“So that’s 75% of our families said before or after childcare would help them out,” Timmerman said. “I said if you had the opportunity to take advantage of that, would you, and 62% of people said they would, with another 16% saying they might. So that’s a huge portion of that group of people that took the survey.”
Timmerman said the preschool is nearly at capacity for enrollment already.
“There are a couple of things that are in the works, that because we anticipate there will be more people that enroll in preschool in the future, we will be working on an expansion opportunity there at the preschool,” Alexander told the board. “So adding another classroom, that’s something else that we’ll be talking to you about.”
“Especially those four year olds that are starting Kindergarten, we know how important it is to get them into a program and get routines and procedures and things like that, so we would need that other classroom to get that going…We really want this to be a community partnership for everybody, because this is a community issue. I don’t know if you have little ones, but trying to get them into childcare is not an easy thing to do right now. So hopefully this will allow that to happen,” Timmerman said.
Timmerman said she is working on further details, and is already writing a grant through the Department of Education to possibly help fund the project.
Board member Erin Chadwick also suggested that LB 840 funds can be used for early childhood-related infrastructure.
“Working with Missy [Timmerman] on the early childhood education has been exciting,” Alexander said. “It comes at a cost for the community, which is sad to see, but it’s exciting for us. So we will continue to work in that. Hopefully we’ll have more advancements to report to you in the near future.”
