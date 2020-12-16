Beatrice Community Preschool anticipates increased enrollment next semester

“There are a couple of things that are in the works, that because we anticipate there will be more people that enroll in preschool in the future, we will be working on an expansion opportunity there at the preschool,” Alexander told the board. “So adding another classroom, that’s something else that we’ll be talking to you about.”

“Especially those four year olds that are starting Kindergarten, we know how important it is to get them into a program and get routines and procedures and things like that, so we would need that other classroom to get that going…We really want this to be a community partnership for everybody, because this is a community issue. I don’t know if you have little ones, but trying to get them into childcare is not an easy thing to do right now. So hopefully this will allow that to happen,” Timmerman said.

Timmerman said she is working on further details, and is already writing a grant through the Department of Education to possibly help fund the project.

Board member Erin Chadwick also suggested that LB 840 funds can be used for early childhood-related infrastructure.

“Working with Missy [Timmerman] on the early childhood education has been exciting,” Alexander said. “It comes at a cost for the community, which is sad to see, but it’s exciting for us. So we will continue to work in that. Hopefully we’ll have more advancements to report to you in the near future.”

