Beatrice community preschoolers return to school

All students are officially back at Beatrice Public Schools as of Thursday for the first time under a COVID-19-focused action plan, but it was the first day of school ever for a group of students at Beatrice Community Preschool.
There was nervous excitement, and maybe a few tears, from students and parents alike as they hugged goodbye and teachers ushered students to their new classrooms.
Since the buildings closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district decided to start in tier two of its return to school plan, which means no visitors were allowed inside the building for the first day.
Instead, families were able to take pictures at building entrances, where students also received warm welcomes and random temperature checks.
Preschool students are not required to wear masks, although some of them still did, and many seemed eager to get involved in the typical preschool classroom activities.
Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said it’s amazing to have all the students back in the building.
“If you listen in the hallways, everyone’s smiling, doing what they need to be doing, and just enjoying being back to normalcy a little bit…Just by having them here, giving them the opportunity to be here with their peers is very important," she said.
Timmerman said preschool visitations were done earlier this week so students had a chance to meet their teachers and see their classrooms before the first day. She said she wants to have classes be as normal as possible, while also keeping the students and teachers safe from the virus.
“Some teachers have put their sensory bins as a cleaning bin, so they’re washing in there,” Timmerman said. “That’s kind of a fun thing…We’re also trying to maintain that connection from home with an app called Seesaw, so that we’re communicating all the time. I’m going to try to get stuff on Facebook more too, so parents are in the building without being here.”
Beatrice Community Preschool has a Facebook page under that name, which is separate from the Beatrice Public Schools’ page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!