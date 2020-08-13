Beatrice community preschoolers return to school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All students are officially back at Beatrice Public Schools as of Thursday for the first time under a COVID-19-focused action plan, but it was the first day of school ever for a group of students at Beatrice Community Preschool.

There was nervous excitement, and maybe a few tears, from students and parents alike as they hugged goodbye and teachers ushered students to their new classrooms.

Since the buildings closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district decided to start in tier two of its return to school plan, which means no visitors were allowed inside the building for the first day.

Instead, families were able to take pictures at building entrances, where students also received warm welcomes and random temperature checks.

Preschool students are not required to wear masks, although some of them still did, and many seemed eager to get involved in the typical preschool classroom activities.

Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said it’s amazing to have all the students back in the building.