Beatrice Community preschoolers start school

The future class of 2036 had their first day of school every on Friday, Aug. 13 at Beatrice Community Preschool.
The kids got their pictures taken with backpacks half their size, as parents towed around their sleepy younger siblings.
Unlike the 2020 school year, parents were able to walk kids into their classrooms, although a few kids were bold enough to do it on their own. With the exception of a few upset kids, most were ready and excited to make new friends and get the school day started.
“Last year, kids developed so much independence in coming in by themselves, so we hate to take that away from them, but we also want to welcome families into our building,” Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said. “So it’s such a delicate line to walk, and I’ll have to talk to the teachers and see how it went today. So we’ll see where we’re at and go from there. It’s exciting to see people in our building, though. That’s a cool thing.”
Timmerman said the morning went amazingly well, with students doing a good job of taking the bus or waiting at the entrance with their families.
“This year, I want to continue to grow social and emotional development for children,” Timmerman said. “I think so much has been taken away in the last year, just even interacting with others, so having that opportunity to interact with their friends, to learn, to grow, to continue with just the basic skills for kids so that they go to school ready to go to school, and just to have everyone here in a normal environment is amazing.”
The preschool is currently at capacity for students, and Timmerman said there is currently a waitlist of over 35 kids wanting to enroll. She said at the beginning of next week, the preschool will start contacting families whose enrolled kids haven’t been attending preschool, before starting to go through the waitlist.
“We’re excited to serve the youngest learners, and we’re excited and thankful for our community to trust us with their kiddos,” Timmerman said. “I think our staff here does an amazing job of putting every child’s needs first. Our saying is if it’s right for kids, then its right. Sometimes that’s not always the easiest for adults, but we do what’s right for kids, and we want to continue to do that.”