Beatrice Community preschoolers start school

The future class of 2036 had their first day of school every on Friday, Aug. 13 at Beatrice Community Preschool.

The kids got their pictures taken with backpacks half their size, as parents towed around their sleepy younger siblings.

Unlike the 2020 school year, parents were able to walk kids into their classrooms, although a few kids were bold enough to do it on their own. With the exception of a few upset kids, most were ready and excited to make new friends and get the school day started.

“Last year, kids developed so much independence in coming in by themselves, so we hate to take that away from them, but we also want to welcome families into our building,” Preschool Director Missy Timmerman said. “So it’s such a delicate line to walk, and I’ll have to talk to the teachers and see how it went today. So we’ll see where we’re at and go from there. It’s exciting to see people in our building, though. That’s a cool thing.”

Timmerman said the morning went amazingly well, with students doing a good job of taking the bus or waiting at the entrance with their families.