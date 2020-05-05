Beatrice Educational Foundation announce hall of fame inductees

Burkel said he is grateful for the role his hometown and high school played in his development.

“Beatrice and Beatrice High School were so instrumental in my life, and I have many, many fond memories,” Burkel said. “First of all, Beatrice is a wonderful city and a terrific place to grow up. Kind of like “Cheers”, where everybody knows your name. Beatrice citizens are good people, and I am grateful to have been surrounded by so many great examples.”

The second recipient is Ronald Byars from the BHS Class of 1955.

Byars then attended the University of Nebraska and Yale Divinity School, and earned a PhD in history from Michigan State University.

Byars is currently a Professor Emeritus at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. He is also a Presbyterian minister, the author of nine books, and a faculty member at Union Presbyterian Seminary, including serving as a special assistant to the President of the Seminary during a time of transition. He has also served congregations in Nebraska, Michigan and Kentucky.

Byars also contributed to “The Companion to The Book of Common Worship” in 2003 and in 2018, and his writings are directed both toward the church and the theological academy.