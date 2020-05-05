Beatrice Educational Foundation announce hall of fame inductees

Three Beatrice High School alumnae were recently named in the Beatrice Educational Foundation’s Hall of Fame for their societal contributions after graduation.
The inductees were expected to be recognized during an annual Scholarship Reception on April 19, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic and will not be rescheduled.
The first recipient is Lou Burkel from the BHS Class of 1959. While in high school, Burkel was a gymnast, and helped earn a state championship during his season year placing second all around.
After graduation, Burkel attended the University of Nebraska and the Air War College, and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1967 in the United States Air Force. When he retired in 1993 as a Lieutenant Colonel, he had a total of 3,282 total flying hours, including 2,662 flying a B52 and 1,092 in combat. He spent 502 days in Vietnam flying 196 total combat missions.
He received 13 air medals, and four meritorious Service Medals. He is also a distinguished graduate of the Squadron Officer School and graduated from the Air Command & Staff College and the Air War College, and has earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism and the Distinguished Flying Cross for Extraordinary Flight Achievement.
From 1979 through 2005, Burkel was the head men and women’s gymnastics coach at the United States Air Force Academy, and was named the NCAA regional coach of the year three times. He also served two terms on the United States Gymnastics Board of Directors, and two terms as president of the Collegiate Gymnastics Association. He was recognized with an Honorary Lifetime CGA Membership Award in 2008.
Burkel said he is grateful for the role his hometown and high school played in his development.
“Beatrice and Beatrice High School were so instrumental in my life, and I have many, many fond memories,” Burkel said. “First of all, Beatrice is a wonderful city and a terrific place to grow up. Kind of like “Cheers”, where everybody knows your name. Beatrice citizens are good people, and I am grateful to have been surrounded by so many great examples.”
The second recipient is Ronald Byars from the BHS Class of 1955.
Byars then attended the University of Nebraska and Yale Divinity School, and earned a PhD in history from Michigan State University.
Byars is currently a Professor Emeritus at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. He is also a Presbyterian minister, the author of nine books, and a faculty member at Union Presbyterian Seminary, including serving as a special assistant to the President of the Seminary during a time of transition. He has also served congregations in Nebraska, Michigan and Kentucky.
Byars also contributed to “The Companion to The Book of Common Worship” in 2003 and in 2018, and his writings are directed both toward the church and the theological academy.
Serving as a faculty member also resulted in many invitations for Byars to teach and preach in a variety of settings scattered over the U.S. and Canada. He said he acquired many of those skills through BPS.
“I have not lost my passion for learning or my desire to communicate what I have learned,” Byars said.
The third recipient is Everett “Pid” Purdy from the BHS Class of 1921. Purdy’s award is being given posthumously.
Purdy was one of Nebraska’s only athletes to play both professional baseball and football. He received all-state acclaim as a Beatrice High School quarterback in 1921, and played his first professional football with the Omaha Olympics in 1922.
Purdy played quarterback at an all-star club in a Shrine benefit game at Beatrice on Christmas Day in 1923, despite not having college experience. He played alongside Creighton’s Don Leahy and Huskers’ Guy Chamberlin and Ernie Hubka. They defeated a Tecumseh Legion team, 16-0, and Purdy’s dropkicked field goal opened the scoring.
During the 1926 season, Purdy played baseball for the Chicago White Sox. That same year he signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers. Purdy once dropkicked a ball 50 plus yards to allow the Packers to defeat the Chicago Cardinals, 3-0 in 1926. In his two year stint with the Packers, he produced one touchdown, 15 extra points and two field goals.
Purdy played 27 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 1927 and batted .355. The next summer, he played 70 games and posted a .309 average slumping from .345 after a siege of flu and a badly sprained ankle. His professional career ended in 1929 after crashing into the outfield wall and suffering a fractured leg and head injuries.
Purdy was the sixth former athlete named to the Lincoln Journal’s Hall of Fame as one of Nebraska’s all-time greats.
“I think he’s the first player to hit a home run in the Major Leagues and score a touchdown in the NFL,” Bob Steinkamp, a Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, said. “He might be the only person in the history of the planet to hit a home run, score a touchdown and kick a field goal.”
A past Board of Education member, Pat Timm, was also named as the 2020 Friend of Education Award Recipient.
Timm served on the school board from 1988 to 2004, and has served on the Nebraska State Board of Education since then. In 2018, she was the recipient of the National Association of State Boards of Education’s Distinguished Service Award.
Timm’s involvement in education began as a kindergarten through 12th grade art teacher. In her last campaign, Timm said she was running to ensure all Nebraskans, regardless of their background or circumstances, have equitable opportunities to prepare them for success in school, their post-secondary education, career and civic life.
She has also been the Education Coordinator for Centenary United Methodist Church, and served on the Region V Behavioral Health Advisory Committee and the Southeast Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Development Planning Team.
BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander noted that Timm was an advocate for early childhood development through the creation and expansion of Beatrice Community Preschool
“Mrs. Timm has worked tirelessly to improve the programmatic delivery for Beatrice Public Schools, as she has advocated for equity of students in poverty and students with special needs. Her work on the State Board of Education has directly influenced and benefited Beatrice Public Schools students through her passion to advocate for all children, regardless of socioeconomic or ethnic background,” Alexander said.
